'No cap' on Ukraine refugees, says McEntee, as Ireland welcomes 2,500 so far

Over 2,500 Ukrainian refugees have arrived in Ireland so far, a third of whom are children. However, Justice Minister Helen McEntee said that there is "no cap" on the number that will be accommodated.

Ms McEntee and her Cabinet colleague, Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys, were speaking at the old terminal at Dublin Airport which has been converted into a reception centre for refugees.

The centre can process 400 refugees a day and Ms McEntee said that this capacity can be scaled up as needed. Minister Humphreys has put measures in place for those fleeing Ukraine who are covered by the EU Temporary Protection Directive to receive supports and services as they establish themselves in Ireland.

These include:

Getting a PPSN Number to access government public services

Accessing an income support called Supplementary Allowance (SWA), which is payable at rates up to €206 per week with increases for adult and child dependants

Applying for Child Benefit if you are a parent or guardian of a child

The Department is currently asking people who have already arrived in the country to call into their local Intreo or social protection office to access such supports.

Asked about reports that the UK Government was concerned that the Common Travel Area would be abused during the crisis, Ms McEntee said that safety and security were priorities.

"We need to be vigilant at all times.

“We need to make sure that everybody coming into this country is who they say they are but above all our responses to make sure that those who are fleeing Ukraine, that they are welcomed that they’re given the support and the help that they need.

“And that is our first and foremost concern.”