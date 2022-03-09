'No cap' on Ukraine refugees, says McEntee, as Ireland welcomes 2,500 so far

'No cap' on Ukraine refugees, says McEntee, as Ireland welcomes 2,500 so far

Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys and Minister for Justice Helen McEntee were speaking at the old terminal at Dublin Airport which has been converted into a reception centre for refugees. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA

Wed, 09 Mar, 2022 - 14:26
Paul Hosford, Political Correspondent

Over 2,500 Ukrainian refugees have arrived in Ireland so far, a third of whom are children. However, Justice Minister Helen McEntee said that there is "no cap" on the number that will be accommodated.

Ms McEntee and her Cabinet colleague, Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys, were speaking at the old terminal at Dublin Airport which has been converted into a reception centre for refugees.

The centre can process 400 refugees a day and Ms McEntee said that this capacity can be scaled up as needed. Minister Humphreys has put measures in place for those fleeing Ukraine who are covered by the EU Temporary Protection Directive to receive supports and services as they establish themselves in Ireland.

These include:

  • Getting a PPSN Number to access government public services
  • Accessing an income support called Supplementary Allowance (SWA), which is payable at rates up to €206 per week with increases for adult and child dependants
  • Applying for Child Benefit if you are a parent or guardian of a child 

The Department is currently asking people who have already arrived in the country to call into their local Intreo or social protection office to access such supports.

Asked about reports that the UK Government was concerned that the Common Travel Area would be abused during the crisis, Ms McEntee said that safety and security were priorities.

"We need to be vigilant at all times.

“We need to make sure that everybody coming into this country is who they say they are but above all our responses to make sure that those who are fleeing Ukraine, that they are welcomed that they’re given the support and the help that they need.

“And that is our first and foremost concern.”

Read More

Ukrainians flee besieged cities as conditions worsen

More in this section

Nazi stickers placed on offices of Clare Daly and Mick Wallace Nazi stickers placed on offices of Clare Daly and Mick Wallace
Brexit Brexit not as calamitous for Ireland as feared, politicians told
Family of Racheal Diyaolu 'remaining hopeful' following rescue disruptions  Family of Racheal Diyaolu 'remaining hopeful' following rescue disruptions 
#UkraineRefugee CrisisPerson: Heather HumphreysPerson: Helen McEntee
<p>Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald told the Dáil about  'Amy', who now has to choose between driving her children to school or having a hot meal.</p>

Families 'forced to choose between driving kids to school and putting a hot meal on the table'

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices