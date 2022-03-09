Woman offered room in return for 'fun' says plan to ban sex-for-rent practice 'is the best gift'

An Italian woman who was offered accommodation in return for “fun” says the introduction of legislation banning sex-for-rent practices is the best present she received for International Women’s Day.

The young Italian professional moved to Ireland last October for a better life and had to move into new accommodation in recent weeks. She previously told the Irish Examiner that trying to find a room in Dublin early this year was “like falling in a dangerous hell” after her experience.

Chantal, who does not want to use her full name, has welcomed the move by Social Democrats housing spokesman Cian O’Callaghan to introduce the Ban on Sex for Rent Bill 2022 in the Dáil on Tuesday. The legislation has been brought following an investigation into the practice of sex for rent by the Irish Examiner.

Today I'm launching new legislation which would make demanding sex for rent a crime.



This abhorrent practice cannot be tolerated.



This bill will ensure that people who seek to grossly exploit renters face the legal sanctions they deserve.

A fine of €50,000 and imprisonment for up to seven years are being proposed in the bill, which passed onto the second stage without being opposed. Chantal, who came forward to tell her story during the investigation, said it is great news that legislation is now being brought forward to tackle the practice.

She said: “For International Women’s Day, this is the best gift that I got.” In recent weeks, she received offers that hinted at sex being required when replying to three separate advertisements online.

In one, the prospective landlord told her he wanted photos of her and her future housemates before giving them an appointment to view the property. He also said he only wanted females to move in and was “looking for fun to cover rent”.

Another advertiser told her he wanted someone who would share a bed with him in a property he was hoping to secure because he wanted to halve the rent for the room. When she refused the offer, he texted her to ask if she would like to be his girlfriend.

The third advertiser replied to her query telling her that a room and himself “came together” for €200 per month. She told the Irish Examiner that she had come to Ireland from southern Italy for a better future.

On Tuesday, in introducing the bill in the Dáil, Deputy O’Callaghan said it was an abhorrent practice which nobody should be subjected to when seeking somewhere to live.

He added: “It is particularly worrying that migrants who have less access to support networks and to information and advice have been targeted in particular.”

One young Italian woman said that trying to find a room to rent in Dublin "is like falling in a dangerous hell."



No one should be subjected to demands for sex in lieu of rent. It’s exploitative and abhorrent.



Today, I introduced a new bill in the Dáil to make it a crime.

One of the properties unearthed by the Irish Examiner was a house in Newcastlewest, Limerick, which would be shared with the landlord. He advertised a room in his house for a single lady “with a twist”.

The ad said: “Can do reduced rent for occasional fun.” When contacted by a prospective tenant, the landlord made it clear that sexual activity was required on a weekly basis in return for rent of €200 for the first month and €250 per month thereafter.

One of the Dublin properties was offered for free in return for a “friends with benefits” arrangement. The advertisement read: “Hey currently have a room to rent in North county Dublin, not looking to rent for cash but instead a fwb situation. Strictly applies to females, no males will be considered.”