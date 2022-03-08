€50k fine proposed in new sex for rent law

A fine of €50,000 and imprisonment for up to seven years are being proposed in legislation being brought before the Dáil to outlaw sex for rent arrangements.

The legislation is being brought tomorrow by the Social Democrats housing spokesman Cian O’Callaghan following an investigation into sex for rent practices in Ireland by the Irish Examiner since December.

The Ban on Sex for Rent Bill 2022 seeks to create an offence of requiring or accepting sex as a condition of accommodation, which would be penalised with a fine and/or imprisonment for up to seven years.

The legislation also proposes an offence of arranging or facilitating the requirement or acceptance of sex as a condition of accommodation, with a penalty of €50,000.

This section includes publishers of advertisements offering sex for rent arrangements.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien told the Dáil last week that officials from the Department of Justice and the Department of Housing are currently considering advice from the Attorney General on the matter.

In recent weeks, Minister for Justice Helen McEntee said sex for rent is currently not an offence here.

“As the rental crisis deepens, there have been reports of a minority of landlords demanding sex from prospective tenants in lieu of rent," Deputy O’Callaghan said.

This shows the depraved depths of the housing crisis, where grossly exploitative landlords expect sexual favours in return for putting a roof over people’s heads.

“A chronic shortage of rental properties, and sky-high rents for the limited supply that does exist, means that manipulative people are stepping in to take advantage of people.

“The increased number of ads of this nature in the past year is deeply concerning. It is especially worrying that these ads have been placed on platforms used mainly by migrants, who may be more vulnerable to abuse," Deputy O’Callaghan said.

He is calling on the government to fast-track his bill through the Dáil “so grossly exploitative landlords face the legal sanction they deserve”.

Last month, this newspaper spoke with six women who were offered accommodation at reduced or no rent, with the expectation that sex or bedsharing with the landlord would be part of the arrangement.

Five of the six were foreign women who had moved to Ireland for either study or work.

One woman said she was offered such an arrangement in Waterford city after she moved in believing she would be paying rent of €55 per week.

However, she was told after moving in that the money was for bills and that sex was expected to cover the cost of rent.

In December, the Irish Examiner revealed a number of accommodation advertisements seeking sex for rent.

Another was an ad for a room in a house for a single lady “with a twist”. The ad said: “Can do reduced rent for occasional fun.”