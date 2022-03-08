Dáil passes first stage of new law against 'abhorrent business' of sex for rent

A Bill that will make it a crime to demand sex in lieu of rent has passed through the first stage in the Dáil this afternoon.

The Ban on Sex for Rent Bill 2022 was introduced by Social Democrats housing spokesman Cian O’Callaghan, following an investigation into the practice by the Irish Examiner since last December.

The bill also proposes criminalising the advertising of accommodation in return for sex by a prospective landlord and also seeks to criminalise the hosting of such ads. A fine of €50,000 and imprisonment for up to seven years are being proposed in the bill, which passed on to the second stage without being opposed.

Today I'm launching new legislation which would make demanding sex for rent a crime.



This abhorrent practice cannot be tolerated.



This bill will ensure that people who seek to grossly exploit renters face the legal sanctions they deserve.https://t.co/5aLxRvcT55 — Cian O'Callaghan T.D. (@OCallaghanCian) March 8, 2022

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee previously said sex-for-rent practices are not covered by legislation.

Deputy O’Callaghan told the Dáil: “In a crisis, there are always people who seek to exploit people who are vulnerable and in desperate need of accommodation. This practice shows the depraved depths of the housing crisis.”

He commended the work of the Irish Examiner in highlighting what some renters have been subjected to.

He referenced the case of an Italian woman who said trying to find accommodation in Dublin “was like falling into a dangerous hell” after receiving a number of propositions of sex in lieu of rent.

And he also highlighted an interview with a woman in Waterford who left her rental accommodation on the first night she moved in after she was told that sex was expected. The landlord turned up at her workplace the following day to find her, after making several attempts to phone her.

Deputy O’Callaghan told the Dáil: “That level of intimidation has no place at all in Ireland. Renters should not be subjected to such exploitative behaviour that makes them feel unsafe. Women and migrants should not be subjected to these attempts at gross exploitation when all they are seeking is simply somewhere safe to live, and shelter.”

He said that nobody is suggesting that such abhorrent behaviour is in any way reflective of landlords in general. He added: “There is some evidence that this is linked in some instances to people who are attempting to sub-let rooms.”

Ceann Comhairle Sean O Fearghail said the practice is an “abhorrent business” and thanked Deputy O’Callaghan for raising it.

This needs to be urgently tackled.



We need legislation to:



➡️Make the practice of asking for sex as condition to rent a home a criminal offence



➡️Prevent any landlord who engages in this abhorrent practice from registering with the RTB

https://t.co/sluH3VEGz1 — Cian O'Callaghan T.D. (@OCallaghanCian) March 3, 2022

Last month, this newspaper spoke with six women who were offered accommodation at reduced or no rent, with the expectation that sex or bedsharing with the landlord would be part of the arrangement. Five of the six were foreign women who had moved to Ireland for either study or work.

In December, it was revealed that properties were being offered for low or no rent in return for sex in Limerick and Dublin.

One of the properties was a house in Newcastlewest, Limerick, which would be shared with the landlord. He advertised a room in his house for a single lady “with a twist”. The ad said: “Can do reduced rent for occasional fun.”

When contacted by a prospective tenant, the landlord made it clear that sexual activity was required on a weekly basis in return for rent of €200 for the first month and €250 per month thereafter. One of the Dublin properties was offered for free in return for a “friends with benefits” arrangement.