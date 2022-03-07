All households, regardless of means, to get €200 off their electricity bills in April

Blasted by some critics of the Government as cynical gimmickry when first announced, the incoming €200 electricity bill rebate will surely be welcomed by most households worried by soaring living costs in recent weeks.

From next month, households receiving their usual electricity bills from their various suppliers will see a credit line with the words Government Electricity Credit or similar appearing alongside it.

Originally, it was going to be €100 but with costs rising across the board, the Government decided to increase the amount. When excluding Vat, the €200 comes to €176.22. The credit is to be €200 including Vat.

Households will not need to apply for the credit or contact their utility firm. It will simply be applied to every household customer. Even if households have a second property, such as a holiday home, they will be able to avail of it.

Costing the Exchequer some €378 million, the scheme is to be overseen by the Commission for the Regulation of Utilities (CRU) and will be operated by ESB Networks.

Households worried that they won't get full value for the €200 need not worry — if their next bill is €150, for example, the remaining €50 credit will be carried over to the bill after that. Conversely, if an electricity bill in a household exceeds €200, that household will pay the remaining balance after the credit is used up.

People on prepay electricity plans will see the fund added to their pre-payment cards, being able to avail of the same credit as other households.

Around 2.1 million households are to benefit from the bill, and it is not going to be means-tested, meaning every home will be entitled to the same credit, with geographical or socio-economic factors not considered.

Rental sector

However, for renters, the situation may not be as straightforward if the landlord is the account holder. Since the account holder will be the one receiving the benefit, tenants will have to work it out with their landlords, perhaps being reflected in the rent.

The Government has said that awareness of the scheme is being raised through the Residentials Tenancies Board (RTB) so that renters know that they should be entitled to the payment if they themselves are the account holder.

The scheme is for electricity accounts only.

That means if a household also has a gas account with the likes of Electric Ireland, they cannot apportion part of the credit towards paying their gas bill.