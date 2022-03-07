Cavan garda attacked and doused in petrol by 'unknown criminals'

THE attack on Garda Padraig Scott in Cavan was a cowardly attack by unknown criminals, according to a senior garda, who is appealing for information about the incident.

Garda Scott, who has been stationed in Blacklion, Co Cavan, for the past three years, was travelling back to his station from the district headquarters in Cavan town when he was attacked at about 2am on Monday morning, February 28.

He was discharged from hospital the following day, after suffering a concussion in the attack. He had been assaulted and doused in petrol.

No arrests have yet been made in the investigation into the horror attack. Garda Scott remains off duty, recovering from his injuries and the trauma of the attack.

The Roscommon native is currently recuperating at home.

Teams of gardaí carried out searches of the area, while others conducted door-to-door inquiries. While there is no CCTV footage available from the scene itself, near Loughan House open prison, gardaí have harvested footage from local premises and have examined it for clues.

Chief Superintendent Alan McGovern said Garda Scott “was a diligent member of An Garda Síochána going about his normal duties keeping people safe but as a result of a cowardly attack by unknown criminals he did not finish duty as normal that night”.

He added: “The investigation team continue to make progress in this investigation and I want to thank the public for their support and the assistance received to date. I continue to appeal for any person with any information on this attack to contact investigating gardaí.”

An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to any person driving on the N16, Cavan, passing Loughan House prison, or the R206 and R207 at their junction with the N16, between 7pm on Sunday February 27 and 3am on Monday February 28, and in particular anyone with video footage (dash cam or other format) to contact investigating gardaí.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with any information on this incident to contact Cavan Garda Station at 049 4368800, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.