Attempt to rescue Irish student in Ukraine appears to fail 

Attempt to rescue Irish student in Ukraine appears to fail 

Racheal Diyaolu. Her sister tweeted to say that they got "bad news" this morning.

Sun, 06 Mar, 2022 - 17:25
Steve Neville

Attempts to rescue an Irish student in Ukraine appear to have failed.

Racheal Diyaolu, a 19-year-old from Carlow, moved to the country to study medicine.

It is believed she was due to be picked up today, with others, by British volunteers to get her out of the Sumy in eastern Ukraine.

Racheal's sister, Christiana, tweeted to say that they got "bad news" this morning.

She shared screenshots of a message that say Russian troops fired warning shots at the British volunteers, halting any attempt to reach Rachel's group.

 

It is believed the rescuers were only around 80km away when they were forced to turn back. 

"Sumy is proving to be an awful place to get to," Christiana added.

"It’s supposedly surrounded by Russian military. I don’t know how much more devastation we can take. Please, the humanitarian cease fire/corridor for evacuation should extend to Sumy."

Last week, Racheal said where she is staying has a bunker where they go when it is deemed unsafe to be overground.

As reported in the Irish Examiner, she said being in Ukraine at present feels like “an out of body experience”.

"I try not to think about the fact that I am in the country that is going through war at this moment just because it does take a toll if you think about it a bit too much.

“The main thing I’m trying to do is to just stay positive and just stay in contact with my family and friends as much as possible and let them know that I am fine, I am safe — as safe as I can be in this point in time," she said.

Read More

Farmers asked to grow grain due to potential shortages from war in Ukraine 

More in this section

Russian invasion of Ukraine More than 80,000 Ukrainian refugees could arrive in Ireland, minister says
Ballyhale Shamrocks v Kilcormac Killoughey - AIB Leinster GAA Hurling Senior Club Championship Final Funeral of Paul Shefflin to take place on Tuesday following sudden death
Rory ­Gallagher Rory Gallagher back on the road after brief lockdown stint as delivery driver
#UkrainePlace: CarlowPlace: IrelandPerson: Racheal Diyaolu
<p>The pedestrians were taken to St James’s Hospital where they continue to receive treatment for their injuries.</p>

Two pedestrians seriously injured following two-vehicle collision

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices