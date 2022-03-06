Garda doused in petrol in Cavan attack now recovering at home

Gardaí are renewing an appeal for information into an attack on a garda in Cavan a week ago.

The garda, who has been stationed in Blacklion, Co Cavan, for the past three years, was travelling back to his station from the district headquarters in Cavan town when he was attacked at around 2am on Monday morning.

He was discharged from hospital on Tuesday evening after suffering a concussion in the attack. He had been assaulted and doused in petrol.

He is continuing his recovery at home but his memory has been affected by the incident.

No arrests have yet been made in the investigation into the horror attack.

The garda is from Roscommon and is known in GAA and soccer circles. He has been a garda for six years.

One focus of the investigation is whether he came across something which aroused his suspicion just before being attacked by at least two men.

The injured garda managed to make contact with colleagues for assistance but could not explain what happened to him when gardaí arrived at the scene.

Teams of gardaí carried out searches of the area, while others conducted door-to-door enquiries.

CCTV from local premises examined

While there is no CCTV footage available from the scene itself, near Loughan House open prison, gardaí have harvested footage from local premises and have examined it for clues.

The Garda Representative Association says that the incident shows the dangers members of the force face when going out on patrol, particularly gardaí who have to work alone.

The association wants measures in place which would enhance the safety of officers working on their own.

Gardaí are appealing to any person travelling on the N16 passing Loughan House Prison or in that general area between 7pm on Sunday, February 27, and 3am on Monday, February 28, and saw anything suspicious to contact them.

They are particularly interested to speak to anyone who may have dash cam footage.

An Garda Síochána are appealing for any person with any information to contact Cavan Garda Station at 049 4368800, the Garda Confidential Phone Number 1800 666 111 or any garda station.