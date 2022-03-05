'Irish people rose to the occasion': Late Late Show appeal raises more than €3m for Ukraine

More than €3 million has been raised by The Late Late Show's Irish Red Cross appeal with the money set to help those impacted by the war in Ukraine.

Friday's show was dedicated to the crisis, with Ukrainians living here voicing their concerns.

It also featured contributions from Taoiseach Micheál Martin, founder of the Chernobyl Children’s Project Adi Roche, and music from Aslan and Roisin Murphy.

One man with family in Ukraine spoke of how his parents had to build a "makeshift bomb shelter".

He said his father told him not to call due to fears of phone conversations being recorded, meaning sensitive issues were not being discussed.

"It's only humanitarian questions we may ask."

He added that his sister had to move from her apartment block as that's "a popular target for the Russian strikes".

The money raised will assist the humanitarian work of those on the ground to provide food, water, medical supplies and shelter. The work is being carried out by the Red Cross Societies on the ground in Ukraine and surrounding countries including Poland, Romania and Hungary.

Speaking about the €3m that was raised, Late Late host Ryan Tubridy said his team "are grateful beyond belief".

He said: "We were taken aback in a really good way by what happened last night. The Irish people rose to the occasion and donated over €3m which is just remarkable.

"The story in Ukraine has touched the nation's hearts and the bravery and courage of the Ukrainian people to come to the audience last night, it won’t be forgotten and is greatly appreciated.

"As always, the whole Late Late Show team, are grateful beyond belief to the Irish people for what they did last night."

Liam O’Dwyer, Secretary-General of Irish Red Cross, said the money will make "a huge difference".

He said that including the money raised on the Late Late, Irish people have donated more than €9m.

"We want to assure [people] that the money is going directly towards food, water, medicines, and shelter to refugees and Ukrainian people.

"We now ask the Irish public to consider registering a pledge on our website, to offer Ukrainian refugees that will be coming into Ireland in the coming weeks, the choice of a room in their home or if they had a spare property that can be made available check our register pledges on www.redcross.ie."

Mr O'Dwyer added that the money "will make a huge difference to the people affected by the crisis in Ukraine".

Producers Katherine Drohan and Jane Murphy added on behalf of the Late Late team: "Once again the people of Ireland have responded with empathy and incredible generosity when we’ve called on them for support through The Late Late Show.

"Our thoughts are with the people of Ukraine, their families and friends in Ireland and the many aid workers across Europe who will assist in the emergency response."