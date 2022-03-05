'The shelling was harder and closer': aid workers in Ukraine report dire conditions

Aid workers in Ukraine have said the shelling that occurred overnight was "harder and closer" than previous nights.

Multiple staff members of Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) are currently sheltering in the city with their families.

One staff member today described the situation.

"We collected snow and rainwater yesterday to have some utility water. We tried to get free water today but the queue was huge. We also wanted to get ‘social’ bread but it is not clear the schedule and the places of distribution.

"According to people, multiple grocery stores were destroyed by missiles, and the remaining things were taken by people in desperate need. Still no power, water, heating, and mobile connection. No one heard about any evacuation yet. Pharmacies are out of medicine," they said.

Civilian safe routes

Christine Jamet, MSF director of operations, called today for safe routes to allow civilians to flee from Mariupol, including MSF staff and their families. People are now effectively trapped in Mariupol, where the war arrived so suddenly that many could not flee.

"Civilians must not be trapped in a war zone," Jamet said. "People seeking safety must be able to do so, without fear of violence”.

Earlier today, Russia said its forces had stopped firing near two Ukrainian cities to allow safe passage to civilians fleeing fighting, but was continuing its broad offensive in Ukraine, where the capital Kyiv came under renewed assault.

In Mariupol, citizens would be allowed to leave during a five-hour window, it quoted the city's officials as saying, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine entered into its 10th day.

Aid agencies have warned of an unfolding humanitarian disaster as food, water, and medical supplies run short and refugees stream into western Ukraine and neighbouring European countries.

In the southeastern port city of Mariupol — whose capture would be a key prize for Russia — there is no water, heat or electricity and food is running out, according to Mayor Vadym Boychenko.

"We are simply being destroyed," he said.

Additional reporting from Reuters