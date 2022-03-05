'By the grace of God, the world narrowly averted catastrophe' after Russia shells nuclear plant

Russia’s seizure of Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant prompted fears globally yesterday, with the US ambassador to the UN calling it a “dangerous new escalation” in the invasion of Ukraine.

Russian forces shelled the plant in Zaporizhzhia early on Friday morning, the attack continuing even as emergency services tried to put out the resulting fire.

Atomic experts said they did not see immediate radiological risks, while the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi said no damage had been done to the reactors.

Speaking at an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council, US ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said: “By the grace of God, the world narrowly averted a nuclear catastrophe last night. Russia’s attack last night put Europe’s largest nuclear power at grave risk.

IAEA director general Rafael Mariano Grossi describing the detail of the Russian strike on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine. Lisa Leutner/AP

“It was incredibly reckless and dangerous and it threatened the safety of civilians across Russia, Ukraine, and Europe. One hundred and forty-one nations across the world have called loudly and clearly on President Putin to stop this brutal unjustified, unprovoked attack.

“Not only has he not listened, we have just witnessed a dangerous new escalation that represents a dire threat to all of Europe and the world.”

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said he was “very concerned” about the risk of Russian missiles potentially striking a nuclear reactor in Ukraine, and what that would mean for Ireland and the rest of Europe.

“The Russian aggression and war on Ukraine is morally unacceptable and obviously it is in everyone’s interests that the spread of nuclear radioactive material doesn’t happen and that every effort is made to prevent that from happening,” Mr Martin said.

“This is a very serious moment in the history of Europe, in the history of the world, given the nature of the Russian attack on Ukraine.

“Things are very finely balanced and we need cool heads in terms of dealing with this situation.”

The war has already impacted Ireland in terms of “extraordinary” high energy and fuel prices, and grain imports from Ukraine and Russia will also be hit, he added.

“Every single Government department is now working on scenario planning, potential impacts, and how can we respond to those,” he said.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said that the shelling of the nuclear power station is a “new red flag” that the war does not only affect Ukraine and Russia.

He joined foreign ministers from the EU, the UK, US, and Canada in Brussels to show his support for Ukraine.

He said ministers would not be signing off on a new raft of sanctions, though further measures will be agreed later.

Mr Coveney said he does not “think there’s any credible arguments now that war crimes aren’t being committed on a daily basis”, saying civilians had been targeted.

Humanitarian aid campaigner Adi Roche said the Zaporizhzhia attack should be declared a war crime.

Meanwhile, the UK defence secretary warned of the risk of a “new Cold War” and that “a new Iron Curtain will descend upon Europe”.

“It’s not just dangerous for Ukraine and Russia, it’s dangerous for Europe, and it is playing with fire that really is beyond anything that has to do with logic or necessity,” said Ben Wallace.

According to refugee agency UNHCR, more than 1.2m people have left Ukraine since the invasion began nine days ago.

A spokesperson for the UNHCR said the majority of those who have fled are women, children, and elderly people.

The Irish Red Cross has seen over €6m donated to its crisis appeal this week, with around €4.7m donated in just three days, including here, on its website.

The humanitarian organisation has also opened a new portal where people in Ireland can pledge accommodation via its Register of Pledges website for Ukrainian refugees arriving in Ireland.