Over 4,300 incidents of property damage at Tusla care centres in two years

There have been more than 4,300 incidents of damage to property at residential care centres operated by or under Tusla in the past two years, although the agency could not say whether any young people have been prosecuted as a result.

Figures released by Tusla show that in 2020, there were 2,370 recorded incidents of property damage by residents to residential centres, and in 2021, there were 1,965 recorded incidents of property damage by residents to residential centres.

According to a Tusla spokesperson, this data relates to "all property damage to residential centres by young persons placed in residential care by Tusla children’s residential service as recorded on Significant Event Notifications."

In the most recent batch of reports issued by the Child Care Law Reporting Project, one case outlined how a young person who was currently in the Oberstown Youth Detention Centre and in need of a care placement was told no suitable placement was currently available. The report in that case also indicated the young person was facing prosecution for criminal damage carried out at a residential centre, and in relation to alleged assaults on staff.

However, Tusla said it could not provide details as to the number of young people who may be facing any form of prosecution as a result of such incidents in their care setting.

"Tusla does not centrally hold records or collate figures as to whether young persons are facing criminal charges relating to incidents of property damage," the spokesperson said.

"Similarly, Tusla does not centrally hold records or collate figures as to whether young persons are facing criminal charges relating to assault.”

As for the damage outlined in the figures, the spokesperson said:

Not all of these incidents should be viewed as significant damage and are very often associated with a young person’s expression of adverse experiences in their earlier years.

"It is important to understand these figures in a number of different ways. The first is that the recording of damage to property where a young person is involved is not just for the purpose of managing property, but also oversight of incidents that may occur in a young person’s life in order to assist for future planning for them.

"The second is that these incidents are recorded to ensure not only oversight of care, but also of maintaining the property and ensuring that damage is responded to in a timely fashion."

Figures indicate young people in care settings are more likely to be injured compared with those charged with caring for them.

Last year, the Irish Examiner reported that there were 278 incidents in which a child in care was injured in 2020, of which 172 cases referred to incidents in which the young person harmed themselves, while there was also one incident of child abuse at a residential centre.

According to the same FOI data, there were 63 incidents in 2020 where staff members sustained an ‘injury or illness’ requiring first aid, 57 of which involved violence, harassment and aggression, and 44 more serious incidents requiring medical treatment, led by 31 violent and aggressive episodes.

Back in 2016, it emerged that five young people in special care units had accrued criminal charges during their time in care, something criticised at the time by their representative solicitor.