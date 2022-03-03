Moves underway to outlaw 'abhorrent' sex-for-rent practice

Outlawing the practice of sex-for-rent will require two different pieces of legislation, according to the Minister for Housing.

Minister Darragh O’Brien told the Dáil that officials from the Department of Justice and the Department of Housing are currently considering advice from the Attorney General on the matter. In recent weeks, Minister for Justice Helen McEntee said sex-for-rent is currently not an offence here.

Mr O’Brien said: “Both my department and the Department of Justice are actually working together to bring options forward to myself and Minister McEntee about how we would legislate for it. It includes assessing whether changes may be required to residential tenancies legislation or indeed through the introduction of criminal charges but it may actually be both – so maybe a Justice bill and amendments to the Residential Tenancies Act.

“Minister McEntee and I have asked our officials to prioritise this piece of work. I know if we require legislation, which we will, I will be seeking the cooperation of the house to make sure that any additional changes or amendments to current legislation or new legislation will be brought forward and will be passed in an expeditious manner.”

He said that he intends to be able to provide an update before the end of this month on progress on the issue to party spokespersons on housing. He branded such arrangements as abhorrent and said: “We need to do everything we can to make sure it is stamped out.”

He added: “It is completely and utterly unacceptable behaviour and it is where people attempt to prey on the vulnerability of others seeking accommodation and all possible avenues in addressing this will be considered.”

He said it is difficult to establish the prevalence of the practice, which has been under investigation by the Irish Examiner since December.

Last month, this newspaper spoke with six women who were offered accommodation at reduced or no rent, with the expectation that sex or bedsharing with the landlord would be part of the arrangement. Five of the six were foreign women who had moved to Ireland for either study or work.

One woman said she was offered such an arrangement in Waterford city after she moved in believing she would be paying rent of €55 per week. However, she was told after moving in that the money was for bills and that sex was expected to cover the cost of rent.

Housing spokesman for the Social Democrats, Cian O’Callaghan, said the stories of women being propositioned for sex in the rental market were “absolutely heartbreaking”.

He said if a complaint is made against a landlord for the practice, they should be struck off as a landlord and should not be able to register with the Residential Tenancies Board.

The housing spokesman for Sinn Féin, Eoin Ó Broin, said he had written to the government since December in relation to the practice. He paid tribute to the “sterling investigative journalism” of the Irish Examiner in exposing the practice in Ireland.

He said he could assure the minister of fulsome cooperation for the speedy passage of the legislation from Sinn Féin and other parties on the Opposition. “We do believe this is urgent,” he added.