'Deeply worrying' that 'unethical landlords' target migrant women for sex-for-rent

Landlords seeking sex-for-rent arrangements from would-be tenants have been described as preying on migrant women.

The chief executive of NASC, Migrants and Refugee Rights Centre in Cork, Fiona Finn, said it is deeply worrying that “unethical landlords” are preying on migrant women by propositioning them for sex in return for accommodation.

She was responding to an ongoing investigation by the Irish Examiner on sex-for-rent arrangements across the country.

On Monday, this newspaper spoke with six women who were offered accommodation at reduced or no rent, with the expectation that sex or bedsharing with the landlord would be part of the arrangement. Five of the six were foreign women who had moved to Ireland for either study or work.

Ms Finn said: “The housing crisis has disproportionately affected people who don’t have stable networks in Ireland whether that is family or friends that they can rely on for support. There’s a lot of pressure on people newly arriving into the country to find a stable address – it’s important for everything from setting up a bank account to applying for a PPS number and clearly some people are trying to take advantage of that.”

An Irish woman who also spoke to the Irish Examiner on Monday said she was offered such an arrangement in Waterford city after she moved in believing she would be paying rent of €55 per week. However, she was told after moving in that the money was for bills and that sex was expected to cover the cost of rent.

The practice is currently being examined by the Departments of Housing and Justice following advice being sought from the Attorney General, Paul Gallagher. Minister for Justice Helen McEntee told the Dáil last Thursday that the practice is currently not covered by legislation but she said the government is working to bring proposals forward quickly.

The manager of the Waterford Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre, Anne Scully, said she hopes that any further legislation changes to outlaw the practice would help more people to come forward to report such incidents.

Ms Scully said the Waterford centre has had a number of clients who have told staff of incidents where sex-for-rent propositions were made to them.

She outlined: “We would have had clients in situations where it has been inferred to them by their landlords that sex would be required.

And in one situation that I recall, there was talk of a rent increase but it might not have to happen if she would be ‘cooperative’.

She said that both Irish and immigrant women had raised the issue. But she said: “Unfortunately, a bit like sexual harassment, I don’t know that people see that this is something they would need to go to services about.”

Somhairle Brennan, who is vice president for welfare with the Union of Students in Ireland, said it is important to remember that people who are offered sex-for-rent arrangements and accept them are real people who may never feel brave enough to admit they were in such a situation.

The USI is advising students who are looking for accommodation to always seek a contract and read through it carefully before signing it. The body also urges people not to go alone to a viewing to ensure their safety.