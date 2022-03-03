Ireland cannot assume that nobody would attack us, says Varadkar

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said Ireland will have to increase military spending over the coming years.

Speaking at Leaders' Questions, the Tánaiste said the country needs to have the ability to effectively patrol seas and skies.

He said despite neutrality Ireland cannot assume it is under no threat of attack.

“The assumption that we've made for 70 years now is a nobody would attack us because we're a country that's neutral militarily,” he said.

“Ukraine was neutral militarily. It wasn't part of any military alliance. It was attacked because it was politically part of the West, or at least wanted to be politically part of the West.

And we make the assumption that even if we are attacked, the British and the Americans will come and save us anyway. And I'm not sure that's the kind of assumption a sovereign country like ours should make."

Mr Varadkar said the Government will look at reducing excise duties on fuel and energy supplies in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Mr Varadkar said there is concern in Government about increasing energy costs, which he predicted would rise further in the coming weeks.

The Dáil heard that Ministers will meet this evening to examine at what needs to be done to accommodate up to 20,000 refugees from Ukraine.

That meeting will also consider if more sanctions on Russia might be necessary to offer further support to Ukraine.

The meeting will also explore what possible financial supports for businesses and households to help them deal with the fallout from the conflict are needed.

Meanwhile, it has been announced that a peace march in solidarity with Ukraine will take place in Dublin this weekend.

The Ukrainian Support Group, which is made up of a number of people of different nationalities, will march from the Ukrainian Embassy to the Russian Embassy this Sunday.

They are inviting others to take part in the demonstration and have asked attendees to bring their nation's flag to show global support for those in Ukraine.