Bone from the wrist of a 68m-year-old Russian dinosaur discovered

Bone from the wrist of a 68m-year-old Russian dinosaur discovered

A palaeoartist's reconstruction painting of the injured dinosaur

Wed, 02 Mar, 2022 - 00:00
Steve Neville

A bone from the wrist of a 68m-year-old Russian dinosaur has been discovered by researchers from Queen’s University Belfast.

The bone shows the dinosaur had broken its wrist, with the information gathered from the study being hailed as "exceptional". 

The bone was found in a local quarry of the city of Blagoveshchensk, in far eastern Russia, by a team of experts, led by palaeontologist Dr Filippo Bertozzo.

For palaeontologists, the discovery of dinosaur bones with an injury can be expected, and fossilised fractures or breaks can provide information on the resilience and ability of dinosaurs to survive traumatic events. Bone fractures are the most common type of injuries preserved in the dinosaur fossil record.

The bone is from an Amurosaurus, a four-legged dinosaur with a duckbill snout that would have been about 6m long.

By analysing the bone, it was found that injury, which was likely caused by searching for food in rough terrain, did not cause the dinosaur to die immediately.

“After detailed examination of the broken bone, we have discovered that it was from the wrist of a dinosaur known as a hadrosaur Amurosaurus riabinini and that the accident most likely happened when the four-footed animal was running or jumping, possibly whilst roaming the land in search of food or water,” explained Dr Bertozzo.

The study states the dinosaur's wrist would have suffered from a continuous weight-bearing pressure that placed stress upon the fracture site, likely leading to a limp.

“Against all the odds the dinosaur survived the accident as we can see that the bone was actually beginning to heal — this suggests that it didn’t die immediately. However, it is likely that the injury led the animal to limp on three limbs, affecting its chances of escaping from predators,” Dr Bertozzo added.

Dr Alastair Ruffell, from the School of Natural and Built Environment at Queen’s, said: “For Filippo to work on this specimen from Russia in such detail, and find out so much from its injury, is pretty exceptional.” 

Dr Bertozzo carried out the research during his PhD in Queen’s and his supervisor — Professor Eileen Murphy, deputy head of the School of Natural and Built Environment at Queen’s — said studies like this one could help inform about about the lives of past individuals.

“This study has enabled us to learn more about the experience of an injured animal in the period leading up to its death; it serves to remind us that even majestic dinosaurs could have accidents.” 

Dr Bertozzo is now based at the Royal Belgian Institute of Natural Science in Brussels. The full research findings have been published in Historical Biology.

Read More

Tyrannosaurus Rex may have been three species, scientists say

More in this section

Irish families hoping to bring Ukrainian surrogate mothers to Ireland Irish families hoping to bring Ukrainian surrogate mothers to Ireland
Russian invasion of Ukraine Volunteers praise donation response for Ukraine refugees
Doctor holding serological COVID-19 test 8,071 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed 
DinosaursOrganisation: Queen’s University Belfast
<p>The 2 Johnnies said it had been a "very intense week" and that following the "apology and clarification of the events which occurred", they are "extremely excited" about returning to the drivetime show. </p>

The 2 Johnnies to return to 2FM following 'breach' of RTÉ's social media guidelines

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices