'A speed limit is not a target': National Slow Down Day targets dangerous driving

This morning marks the beginning of National Slow Down Day where drivers are reminded of the dangers posed by speeding.

The initiative, which began at 7am, aims to increase compliance with speed limits and act as a deterrent to driving at excessive speeds.

According to a Road Safety Authority (RSA) report on fatal collisions between 2008 and 2012, excessive speed was a contributory factor in almost one-third of all fatal collisions during that period.

Drivers are asked to remember that the higher the speed, the greater the likelihood is of a collision happening and the more severe the outcome of that collision.

As a general rule, a 1% reduction in average speed will bring about a 4% reduction in fatal collisions.

It is estimated that 30% of fatal collisions are the result of speeding.

The RSA's Free Speed observational study found that just over half of all drivers were observed speeding on urban roads and over a quarter were speeding on rural roads.

The national speed enforcement operation will consist of high visibility speed enforcement in 1,322 zones. It runs until 7am on Wednesday morning.

Chief Superintendent Michael Hennebry Garda National Roads Policing Bureau said Gardaí continue to detect motorists travelling at speeds significantly above the posted speed limits.

"This reckless behaviour poses a serious risk not just to the motorists themselves, but to all the road users, especially vulnerable pedestrians and cyclists," he said.

"This is not just about speeding enforcement detections. It's about saving lives."

Sam Waide, CEO, Road Safety Authority, encouraged drivers to drive at a speed that is appropriate to the conditions and the driver's experience.

"Remember, a speed limit is not a target," he said.