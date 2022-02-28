Almost half of gas and electricity customers don't read bills or switch suppliers

Despite soaring energy costs, almost half of all gas and electricity customers don’t switch suppliers or read their bills, a new survey has found.

It has prompted fresh advice from the Commission for Regulation of Utilities (CRU) for consumers to shop around to find the best energy deals, and for vulnerable consumers to avail of special additional protections.

The CRU has published its annual Consumer Survey which shows that despite the ease of switching either gas or electricity suppliers, about 40% of consumers have never actually made the switch.

The survey, which measures consumer engagement, experience, and attitudes in the residential and SME electricity and gas markets in Ireland in 2021, was conducted between May and July 2021 before gas and electricity prices began soaring.

It found that Covid-19 hit consumers’ ability to pay, with 12% of electricity and 21% of gas customers indicating their household’s ability to pay bills was negatively impacted by the pandemic.

It also found low customer knowledge of the ‘priority services’ register and the ‘special services’ register, which require suppliers to maintain a register of customers who are critically dependent on electrically powered equipment; or who are particularly vulnerable to natural gas or electricity disconnection during winter months, is low.

In 2021, only 29% of electricity customers were aware of the ‘priority services’ register, while 19% of electricity customers were aware of the ‘special service’ register.

Aoife MacEvilly, the CRU Commissioner with responsibility for the retail sector, said the research gives a glimpse of attitudes in the energy markets.

“While switching rates have remained steady, with recent price increases across all suppliers, now is the time to be an active consumer and negotiate or switch your supplier to make sure you’re getting the best deal possible,” she said.

“In addition, customers who may be vulnerable due to advancing age, disability, or illness are encouraged to avail of additional protections by contacting their energy supplier to register on their priority and/or special services register.”

The survey also found that the ease of comparing offers has gradually improved since 2019 across both electricity and gas customers - up from 42% to 49% for electricity, and up from 44% to 54% for gas.

For domestic customers, switching levels increased slightly in 2021 with 19% of electricity and 20% of gas customers having switched in the past 12 months.

Cost-savings were the main driver of switching but the survey found that 39% of consumers in the electricity market and 40% in the gas market have never switched suppliers.

The number of domestic and business customers who indicated they used comparison websites to switch suppliers increased notably, with 41% of electricity consumers and 45% of gas consumers using comparison websites in 2021 in comparison with 34% and 42% respectively in 2020.

The survey found that the ease of switching remains high at 94% for electricity and 92% for gas.

It also found that while consumer understanding of their energy bills has improved, only 47% of domestic electricity customers actually opened their bill and read it in detail - up 7% on the previous year.

And the number of consumers who submit their own meter reading increased from 2019 to 2021 - 59% of electricity consumers and 55% of gas consumers, compared to 32% and 40% respectively in 2019.