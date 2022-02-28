Spike in people seeking support for their relatives with eating disorders

There has been a 125% jump in the number of family and friends of people with eating disorders who attended support programmes organised by Bodywhys.

The organisation confirmed the surge as Eating Disorder Awareness Week gets underway today.

According to Bodywhys communications officer Ellen Jennings, the most recent PiLaR support programme run in February for parents, siblings, partners, and friends of sufferers of eating disorders came from 22 counties across the country.

She also said: “In 2021, the PiLaR programme reached over 1,500 people, reflecting a 125% increase on 2020's figures.”

Bodywhys say there is a lack of awareness and understanding of eating disorders in this country despite more than 188,000 people here being affected.

Eating disorders are among the mental issues most associated with mortality.

Ms Jennings said: “In preparation for Eating Disorders Awareness Week 2022, we reached out to our followers via Instagram to get a sense of topics of interest.

"We noted that many highlighted a lack of understanding or awareness around the challenges that can come along with eating disorder diagnosis, treatment, and recovery.

"It was for that reason that we chose the theme, 'Hidden Challenges', to shed light on what we have heard and bring some lesser-discussed topics to the foreground.”

She added: “Topics such as stigma, eating disorders and men, body image concerns, meal support, and the eating disorder voice will be touched on throughout the week by means of various multimedia content from our team and in collaboration with other organisations such as SeeChange.”

Ms Jennings also said: “One of the advantages of online events is the ability to connect with many expert speakers without geographic borders being a barrier to attendance.

"Equally, this means that people from all over the country can attend the informative webinars planned for Eating Disorders Awareness Week 2022.”

In the Seanad on Thursday, the minister with responsibility for mental health, Mary Butler, said that €1.5m was ringfenced in the 2022 budget for the national clinical programme for eating disorders.

She added: “This will enable further development of specialist eating disorder teams throughout this year, including another dedicated CAMHS team.

"More specifically, it will provide for three full-time additional eating disorder teams and two additional partial teams, bringing the total of nine full teams and two partial teams by the end of the year.

"This will mean that all nine CHOs in the State will each have one eating disorder team.”

She said that the government is investing in the development of online guided self-help resources to support people through early intervention for eating disorders.

Events can be accessed online at www.bodywhys.ie.

Bodywhys’s next PiLaR programme for family members, parents, and carers starts on Thursday, March 24, running from 7pm to 9pm.

To book a free place, contact Christopher via pilar@bodywhys.ie