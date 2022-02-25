'Hands off': Ukrainians in Ireland unite in grief and anger outside Russian embassy

The protest had been due to kick off at 3pm but, at 2.45pm, both sides of Orwell Road were already thronged with people.

Ukrainian flags were ubiquitous. People carried placards with messages such as “stop war”, “hands off Ukraine” and “stop Russian aggression”.

The gardaí in attendance were urging those protesting to keep the road clear.

When a busload of people all wearing yellow and blue rolled up to join their countrymen and women, it was clear that there was no point in trying to allow traffic to keep going through.

The road was closed, and the several hundred of people in attendance converged at the gates.

The last Census said there were just over 3,000 Ukrainian nationals living in Ireland.

Protesters outside the embassy of the Russian Federation in Dublin, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Picture: Sam Boal/PA Wire

At Friday’s protest outside the Russian Embassy in south Dublin, a sizeable percentage of that population gathered to demonstrate, to vent their anger, to air their frustrations, and to unite in their grief.

They were joined by members of the Polish community, and by Lithuanians, Georgians, Irish, Russians and more who wanted to show their solidarity and support as their home is being ravaged by war.

At the same time, dozens more gathered at events in Cork, Galway and other parts of Ireland.

Using a megaphone to ensure they were heard, different speakers came to the fore to tell their story, express their fears or just to vent their anger at Vladimir Putin and the actions of Russia in recent days.

People in attendance wept openly as Valentina Kharchenko spoke of her love for her country, and her hopes that people back home stay safe.

“I have talked with my friends,” she said. “I have talked with my family. They don’t want to leave Ukraine.

“Ukraine is a beautiful country. It’s the best country in my life. I’m very sorry for everyone who’s still there… Ukraine is an independent country. We want to be free. We need support. We need the world’s support.”

Demonstrators during a protest at the Russian embassy on the Orwell Road, Dublin over the Russian invasion of the Ukraine.

Yuliya Petruk moved to Ireland as a child after the annexation of Crimea in 2014.

She said that Ukrainian children should be in school learning about “our beautiful heritage, our culture, our language, our poets”.

“But now, they’re learning how to pack light and move fast,” she said.

Michael Baskin said the Ukrainian army was ready to fight the advancing Russian forces.

“We are not giving up,” he said. “I cannot be more proud of what they’re doing now.” A man bearing a Georgian flag said that “it’s been Georgia, it’s been Ukraine” and asked “who will be next”.

“Who will be the next? It will be other European countries.”

Aysylu, who is from Russia and living in Kerry, joined the protest in solidarity with Ukrainians.

She said: "I am here because what is happening is a crime and not all of Russia agrees with what is happening.

"I am here to show solidarity with the people of Ukraine and to support in any way that I can.

"I'm happy in Ireland that I can come out and show solidarity and I think I will sleep better tonight knowing that I did something."

On a number of occasions, those in attendance thanked the Irish people for their support and urged them to call for further supports to be given to Ukraine.

At one stage, they even chanted “go raibh maith agat” in unison.

One potential flashpoint when a car appeared to try to turn into the Russian embassy and was then set upon by protesters came and went very quickly, as gardaí and others in attendance appealed for calm.

For the Ukrainians in attendance, all their thoughts were back home, for their loved ones and their concern for what happens next.

Tetyania Brotsenko said she’d spoken to her family yesterday and during the night.

“Everyone is stressed and shocked and afraid. I can't describe how it is. They could hear all the fighting.”

Throughout the afternoon, more and more people of all ages came draped in Ukrainian flags to join the protest.

Thousands of miles away from home, they proudly struck up another chorus of their national anthem outside the embassy of the country which has invaded them.

As they embraced each other and held aloft their placards urging peace in their country, the crowd was united. Whatever happens in the coming days and weeks, the clear sense was that this was unlikely to change.