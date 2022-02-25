Doctors say Government's waiting list plan doesn't tackle cause of delays 

The Government’s latest plan for tackling "dangerous" waiting lists does not address the “fundamental” problems causing the delays, hospital doctors have said.

The plan aims to use a fund of €350m to cut the more than 800,000 on waiting lists by 18% or more than 132,000.

Anyone waiting longer than six months for certain in-patient operations including cataracts, hips or knees will be treated in private hospitals.

Also by December, “almost all” the 75,000 patients on "active in-patient or day case" lists will be treated, the plan promises. This follows a four-month plan last year, which treated 40,000 people.

However, the Irish Hospital Consultants Association (IHCA) said it was not clear how this would be achieved.

"The 45 actions listed in the plan don’t address the fundamental issue of the overwhelming shortage of consultants, acute hospital beds, theatre and other frontline resources,” the IHCA said.

“Indications that as much as 25% of care will be outsourced to the private system is questionable, given it is unclear that such capacity even exists at this point.”

More than 700 consultants posts are currently vacant or filled by a locum doctor, and without addressing this issue "waiting times will continue to be at unacceptable levels", the IHCA said.

The Irish Medical Organisation also warned: "This plan does not address the fundamental underlying issue which is the crisis in our medical workforce."

Dr Clive Kilgallen, chair of the IMO consultant committee said:

Our dangerous waiting list crisis is a tragedy for almost a million of our citizens and it demands a plan that addresses all the issues — recruitment and capacity."

The HSE’s Anne O’Connor has linked treatment delays to increasing numbers requiring emergency care as people’s conditions worsen.

386 people on trolleys

On Friday, there were 386 people on trolleys, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, including 84 in University Hospital Limerick and 15 in Cork University Hospital.

The National Treatment Purchase Fund (NTPF) receives an additional €50m under this plan along with €100m allocated already in the budget.

The NTPF pays for private hospitals to treat public patients and is expected to remove 273,000 patients from lists.

It works with 20 hospitals north and south of the border including the Bon Secours, UPMC and Mater groups in Munster.

Gynaecology, spinal surgery for children and obesity treatments are sharing €15m. The funding also has €20m for non-hospital care, specifically orthodontics, primary care, child psychology and counselling, autism as well as Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services.

The health committee heard on Thursday there are combined waiting lists of 225,000 people for all community services.

Chairman of the Irish Private Hospitals Association Bill Maher said 15 specialities account for almost 80% of the waiting lists.

“With the right level of forward planning we could make a sizeable reduction in all these areas in a relatively short period,” he said.