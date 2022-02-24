The 2 Johnnies apologise for 'derogatory' and 'sexist' social media post

The 2 Johnnies. File Picture: Andres Poveda

Thu, 24 Feb, 2022 - 15:57
Steven Heaney

RTÉ Radio presenters the 2 Johnnies have apologised for what has been described as a “sexist” and “derogatory” social media post promoting their new radio show.

The now-deleted video, posted to social media ahead of the pair’s radio show last Monday, contained a number of crude and negative comments about women.

While the video did not contain any excerpts from their 2FM show itself - it featured several clips of comments made by the pair on episodes of their popular podcast - it did serve as a promo of sorts for the pair's Monday to Friday slot on the station.

In the post, the 2 Johnnies, whose real names are John O'Brien and John McMahon, read and discuss crude slogans on car stickers sent by listeners to the podcast.

Among the slogans discussed are: "Tyres are like women, no good unless they are squealing"; and “She’s not a princess, she’s a sl*t”.

Social Democrats TD Holly Cairns said comments made the 2 Johnnies’ in the post were “blatantly sexist.” 

“Our national broadcaster has an important role to play in leading national debates and framing the discussion,” the Cork South-West  TD said.

“It is therefore disappointing, and alarming, that 2FM could not even bring itself to mildly criticise two of its broadcasters for promoting blatantly sexist material.” 

Ms Cairns said remarks which objectify and demean women “contribute to a toxic culture in our society which women feel unsafe.” 

“Dressing these remarks up as banter or jokes does nothing to dull their damaging impact.

 “2FM has a choice to make – does it wish to make clear that it abhors sexist and misogynistic comments or does it want to remain silent and implicitly stand over them? 

"Its listeners, especially its female listeners, would like to know,” she added.

Fine Gael TD for Galway-East Ciaran Cannon said the content of the 2 Johnnies' post was “insulting” and called on RTÉ to issue a statement on the matter.

“The use of language that is deeply derogatory and demeaning of women cannot be tolerated by our national broadcaster,” Mr Cannon said.

“Our licence fee cannot be used to fund an undermining of our ambition to make Ireland a more equal and safer place for women.” 

Mr Cannon, who is a member of the Oireachtas Committee on Gender Equality and the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Tourism, Culture, Arts, Sport and Media called on RTÉ to provide "answers and reassurance that this kind of material will not be broadcast or endorsed."

“At a time when we are having a national conversation about toxic masculinity and standing up for women and girls, often on RTÉ programmes, this raises many questions,” he said.

“Was the video compliant with the principles of RTÉ 2FM? What is the station’s opinion on the language used by the men?"

 In an statement issued this afternoon, the 2 Johnnies apologised for the post.

“We would like to apologise for the content which appeared on our social media, these posts were offensive and should never have been published,” they said.

“This is not who we are nor what we stand for. We aim to do better in the future, we are not perfect and we are learning all the time.” 

The pair did not feature in their radio slot this afternoon.

The Irish Examiner has contacted RTÉ for comment.

 

