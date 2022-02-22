War of Independence map sheds light on battle against British forces

The discovery of a unique map drawn up by an unknown IRA man during the War of Independence has shed significant light on the way Volunteers took the battle to British forces in Co Tipperary.

Late last year, the Tipperary County Archives received a unique map on loan from a local family who had protected it for decades. They have permitted its digitisation to ensure its detail is preserved for future generations.

Tara Clarke, an archaeologist and researcher with Abtran Heritage, said the annotations and markings make the map special. These include IRA routes through the countryside, the locations of communications, roadblocks, and rendezvous, and possibly the scenes of actual or intended ambushes.

“It is evident from the areas annotated on the map that it is focused specifically on certain localities within the area of operations of 3rd Tipperary Brigade IRA," she said.

"The identity of the individual who created the map and its precise date of origin are yet to be established. What is clear is that it represents an exceptional opportunity to explore, with the assistance of the local community, how the IRA used and visualised the landscape, and hopefully find out more about the map’s origins, meaning, and purpose.”

Abarta Heritage, through the Landscapes of Revolution Project, has been appointed by the Tipperary Heritage Office to undertake “a public engagement" with the map as part of the Decade of Centenaries Programme.

Over the coming months, the public will be encouraged to engage with the map and to explore the potential meanings behind some of the annotations and markings on it.

"Talks and workshops will be held to demonstrate how the public can interact with the revolutionary landscape around them, while object-recording days will be held, encouraging local people to have surviving objects from the period added to the project database,” Ms Clarke said.

The Landscapes of Revolution Project uses methodologies devised and developed over the past decade to engage communities with their local 1916-23 archaeology.

These techniques have proved highly successful in identifying, highlighting and mapping revolutionary-era archaeology.

The project begins with an inception talk, which will be held virtually at 7pm on Tuesday, March 8. People interested can register for the talk via Eventbrite or by emailing info@abartaheritage.ie.

People can also explore the project website at www.landscapesofrevolution.com and keep up to date with updates via the blog at https://landscapesofrevolution.com/project-blog/.