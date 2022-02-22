Dublin ranked in top 10 for most ‘liveable’ city for expatriates, study finds

Dublin has been ranked in the top 10 for the most “liveable” city for European expatriates in an annual study.

The capital ranked 10th overall for 2021 in a global study which looks at living conditions in over 490 locations, to assess how easy or hard it would be for an expat to settle into a new life in these places.

Factors evaluated in the study generally included climate, health services, housing and utilities; isolation, access to a social network and leisure facilities, infrastructure; personal safety, political tensions and air quality.

Dublin dropped out of the top 10 last year, ranking 15th after two years of coming in 9th.

Dublin is the only Irish city in the top 20, which was compiled by global mobility experts ECA International, with the only UK city to feature being Edinburgh. It was ranked in joint 17th place with Hamburg in Germany for 2021.

Dublin's iconic buildings (Barnardo Square, St. Patrick’s Tower, Mater Hospital, Civic Offices and Samuel Beckett Bridge) are illuminated for New Year's Eve. Picture: Fáilte Ireland / Allen Kiely

The study said that Dublin benefited from the lifting of restrictions.

London was placed at 42, rising from 55th position previously.

Copenhagen in Denmark and Bern in Switzerland were placed joint first, scoring highly in several categories including air quality and personal security.

Neil Ashman, senior location ratings analyst at ECA International, said: "We’ve observed an almost complete reversal from last year’s findings among the European cities in the rankings, with many locations that had endured the most draconian lockdown measures in 2020 bouncing back in the ranking as a result of restrictions being lifted.

"Successful vaccine rollouts have enabled much of Europe to reopen and regain a sense of normality to some degree, and we’re expecting to see this trend continue in 2022 as vaccine mandates gain territory."

The study found the majority of Australian cities had dropped in the rankings.

Historically, Australia has been a popular location for expats, but the ranking "has favoured cities which concede greater freedom of movement".

Italy, France and Belgium are among the countries who have most improved their ranking, while Lisbon (27th in the ranking) saw the most significant post-pandemic bounce-back, climbing 22 places and outperforming its pre-covid ranking by 7 places.