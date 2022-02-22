Families struggling to feed their children as rising prices hit home

A quarter of families fear they will not be able to feed their children as rising costs make it harder to put food on the table.

A new survey by Barnardos has also found that one in three people are now spending between 21%-50% of their income on food.

The findings will put further pressure on the Government to do more to support struggling households. It has admitted its €500m cost-of-living package launched less than a fortnight ago "won't be enough" for many families.

The Barnardos survey found 19% of respondents had skipped meals themselves or reduced portion size so their family/children could eat enough.

9% of respondents said they had regularly been unable to afford a main meal with meat, or a vegetarian equivalent, as often as they would like;

5% said they had known their children to feel shame or anxiety for the food they consume;

3% said they had used a food bank.

While a quarter of respondents were worried about not being able to provide food for children in their care, this rose to 34% of those not working.

The survey was carried out by Amárach Research on behalf of Barnardos and Aldi Ireland ahead of a forum on child food poverty today.

It also found that when it comes to the reasons why food poverty becomes a worry, 80% of those with children said it is due to rising costs and pressures on household finances, such as other bills. Almost a third (30%) said access to affordable food was an issue for them.

Barnardos CEO Suzanne Connolly warned that the recent hike in living costs is only making matters worse for the most vulnerable families.

She said families are running out earlier because of the extra costs, adding that, for those not working or on a low income, it is "very serious".

Ms Connolly said the universal energy cost rebate will not help the worst-off in the same way that targeted measures — such as a Community Welfare hardship fund, or a further extension of the hot school meals programme — would.

She also said the Government should consider proofing social welfare payments against rising living costs.

The Barnardos/Aldi forum on food poverty comes as a further 34,000 applications for fuel allowance were made since September, with more and more households feeling the pressure of rising energy bills.

According to statistics from the Department of Social Protection, 25,000 of these applications were awarded, with more than 400,000 households set to receive the support this year.

The weekly payment of €33 to go towards heating costs is means-tested, and more than 70,000 new applications were made during all of 2021 for the payment. Of these, some 50,000 were awarded.

These latest figures come as the cost of electricity, gas, and other fuels in Ireland has increased by 27% in the last year, according to the Central Statistics Office. This has added hundreds of euro to the average annual bill for home heating.

As part of a suite of Government measures aimed at tackling the significant cost-of-living increases, an additional lump sum of €125 will be given to households in receipt of fuel allowance. This is expected to be paid in March.

Additionally, all account owners in the country will receive €200 in energy credit under a Government scheme due to come into effect in the coming months.