Two young women in critical condition following collision in Dundalk

Two young women are in a critical condition in hospital following a serious collision near Dundalk on Sunday evening.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the collision that occurred on the N53 in Rassan, Dundalk at 8.30pm on Sunday when a car collided with a tree.

Two rear female passengers aged 23 and 21 years received serious injuries and were removed from the scene to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Both women remain in a critical condition.

The male driver who was in his late teens was not injured and his male front seat passenger, also in his late teens, was uninjured.

The N53 road is currently closed at Rassan and local traffic diversions are in place. The Garda Forensic Collision Investigators are due at the scene later this morning.

Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any person who was travelling on the N53 last night between 8pm and 9pm and who may have camera, including dash cam footage, is asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on (042) 9388400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.