Two young women in critical condition following collision in Dundalk

Two young women in critical condition following collision in Dundalk

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a serious road traffic collision that occurred on the N53 in Rassan, Dundalk. Picture Denis Minihane.

Mon, 21 Feb, 2022 - 09:03
Maeve Lee

Two young women are in a critical condition in hospital following a serious collision near Dundalk on Sunday evening. 

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the collision that occurred on the N53 in Rassan, Dundalk at 8.30pm on Sunday when a car collided with a tree. 

Two rear female passengers aged 23 and 21 years received serious injuries and were removed from the scene to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Both women remain in a critical condition.

The male driver who was in his late teens was not injured and his male front seat passenger, also in his late teens, was uninjured. 

The N53 road is currently closed at Rassan and local traffic diversions are in place. The Garda Forensic Collision Investigators are due at the scene later this morning.

Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have witnessed this collision to contact them. 

Any person who was travelling on the N53 last night between 8pm and 9pm and who may have camera, including dash cam footage, is asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on (042) 9388400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.

More in this section

Close-up of a couple receiving key of their new real estate. 'I personally think if I was at the house alone I could have got raped or something'
'Really troubling' 20% drop in cancer surgeries could lead to reduced survival chances 'Really troubling' 20% drop in cancer surgeries could lead to reduced survival chances
Record number of heroin users accessing help Record number of heroin users accessing help
Gardaicollision
<p>Andrew Geary  has repeatedly highlighted how the lack of an in-class sign language interpreter has meant that his profoundly deaf son has been denied his constitutional right to education.</p>

Success for campaigners for sign language in schools as new roles to be created

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices