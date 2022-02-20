Three taken to hospital following multi-car collision

Three people have been taken to hospital following a multi-vehicle collision in Co Mayo this afternoon.
Gardaí were called to the scene of a five-car crash at Cloggernagh, Castlebar at around midday.
A man and two women, all aged in their 30s, were taken to Mayo General Hospital to be treated for their injuries.
The road remained open at all times.
This afternoon's collision follows two fatal incidents on our roads in the past 24 hours.
A woman was killed in Co Clare yesterday evening after the car she was a passenger in struck a tree overturning and coming to a stop on its roof in the middle of the road.
Stephanie Fitzpatrick, 37, was pronounced dead at the scene.
In a separate single-car collision in Cork, a 19-year-old was killed.
The young man was the sole occupant of the vehicle which crashed on a local road at Knockleigh, Belgooly, Co Cork.