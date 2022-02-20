Three taken to hospital following multi-car collision

Three taken to hospital following multi-car collision

A man and two women, all aged in their 30s, were taken to Mayo General Hospital to be treated for their injuries. File picture: Larry Cummins

Sun, 20 Feb, 2022 - 15:47
Michelle McGlynn

Three people have been taken to hospital following a multi-vehicle collision in Co Mayo this afternoon.

Gardaí were called to the scene of a five-car crash at Cloggernagh, Castlebar at around midday.

A man and two women, all aged in their 30s, were taken to Mayo General Hospital to be treated for their injuries.

The road remained open at all times.

This afternoon's collision follows two fatal incidents on our roads in the past 24 hours.

A woman was killed in Co Clare yesterday evening after the car she was a passenger in struck a tree overturning and coming to a stop on its roof in the middle of the road.

Stephanie Fitzpatrick, 37, was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a separate single-car collision in Cork, a 19-year-old was killed.

The young man was the sole occupant of the vehicle which crashed on a local road at Knockleigh, Belgooly, Co Cork.

Read More

Storm Franklin follows Eunice with status orange wind warnings issued 

More in this section

Maghaberry prison Victims to be priority in new parole process, says chief executive
Coronavirus - Thu Feb 10, 2022 Michelle O’Neill accuses unionist leaders of ‘conflating’ identity and Brexit
Doctor's hand with acupuncture needles in knee of patient Medics warn of dry needling dangers after patient's lung collapses
<p>Christopher Stalford MLA has died aged 39 (PA)</p>

DUP MLA Christopher Stalford dies suddenly aged 39

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices