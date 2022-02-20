Wind and rain warnings in place across the country

Rain and strong winds will be seen across Ireland today with two weather warnings currently in place and a third due later this morning.

A status yellow rain warning is in place for Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo until 6pm today with heavy showers potentially leading to localised flooding.

A wind warning is in place for Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Donegal and all of Connacht and will remain in place until 9am tomorrow.

Met Éireann has warned "very strong southwesterly winds and some severe gusts are expected on Sunday morning, veering west to northwest on Sunday afternoon through early Monday morning".

"Strong winds, surge and phenomenal waves may lead to wave overtopping particularly at times of high water, and coastal flooding is possible along coasts."

A second wind warning will come into effect at 11am for Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Tipperary and Waterford.

Overall on Sunday, it will be wet and windy and that will continue into Sunday night.

Some showers tonight "will be heavy with hail, and some will fall as sleet or snow too, especially on high ground".

On Monday, strong to near gale force winds will ease by the afternoon.

There will be a "good deal of dry weather overall with sunny spells, though isolated showers will affect the northern half of the country".

The rest of the week will be unsettled with often windy and wet conditions, according to Met Éireann.

Meanwhile, it's estimated that less than a thousand customers are still without power due to Storm Eunice.

Some 88,000 homes were hit by outages during the worst of the storm.

Isolated parts of Kerry, Cork and Wexford are the most impacted places.