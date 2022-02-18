Pandemic response in 'transition phase', says Nphet

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) has told the Government "there is no longer a continuing public health rationale" for mandatory mask wearing and the 'pod' system in schools.

The new Nphet advice was given to the Government in a letter last night by chief medical officer Tony Holohan, and notes that Ireland's current Covid-19 disease trajectory is positive.

"Notwithstanding the need for continued vigilance in these areas in particular, we are now entering a transition phase of the pandemic response," Dr Holohan said.

There were 639 confirmed Covid-19 cases in hospital this morning, compared with 595 last week on 10th February, and 896 at the last NPHET meeting on 20th January.

According to HSE data, 43% of Covid-19 cases in ICU were unvaccinated and 56% were fully vaccinated. Dr Holohan states:

Following a recent moderate increase, particularly amongst young adults, the number of infections detected per day (based on PCR and self-reported antigen tests) remains high but has stabilised, and may be starting to decrease.

"The number of detected infections in those aged 0-11 years is reducing, and is stable in those aged 12-15 years."

Mask-wearing on public transport, retail and other indoor public settings is no longer required under the Nphet advice and public health measures in early learning settings, primary and secondary schools, like physical distancing measures such as pods, and masks has also been recommended to end.

"More broadly, the Nphet reiterated its advice from 20th January that the Covid-19 pandemic is not over," the letter adds.

"Levels of infection remain high, a cohort of the population still remain vulnerable to more severe infection and the emergence of new variants with increased levels of transmissibility, immune escape and/or virulence remains a risk both nationally and globally."

For these reasons the continued wearing of masks, practicing of physical distancing and avoidance of crowded environments based on individual risk assessment and adherence to basic hand and respiratory hygiene has been advised.

Anyone who has symptoms of Covid-19 should self-isolate until 48 hours after symptoms have resolved, the letter states, however, testing will no longer be needed for clinical or public health purposes for otherwise healthy younger people (under 55 years old) with symptoms, unless they are medically vulnerable.

Contact tracing will be limited to those contacts readily identifiable as at risk.

The letter also recommends that "nursing homes and residential care facilities should move as quickly as possible to restore the activities and social life that provide a stimulating environment within the home for residents".

Dr Holohan also confirmed in the letter that Nphet in its current form will be wound down as Ireland begins to emerge from the pandemic.

"As discussed at the Nphet today, as we move out of the emergency phase of the pandemic and given the significant mainstreaming of the Covid-19 response, the continuing impact of the vaccination programme, and the programme of work already completed by the Nphet, it is now deemed timely to conclude the work of the Nphet," he wrote.

"My office will continue to closely monitor the epidemiological profile of the disease and I have today sent you a specific proposal on the appropriate structure and processes for this."