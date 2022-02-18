In pictures: Storm Eunice sweeps across Ireland

In pictures: Storm Eunice sweeps across Ireland

Myrtleville, Cork, Ireland. 18th February, 2022. Ro-Ro Ferry Eurocargo Bari get battered by Storm Eunice outside the harbour off Myrtleville, Co. Cork, Ireland. - Picture David Creedon

Fri, 18 Feb, 2022 - 12:47

Status yellow weather warnings remain in place across the country as it feels the impact of Storm Eunice.

It has seen thousands of homes and businesses left without power.

The clean-up has begun in many areas with ESB and local authority crews fixing outages and clearing roads where needed.

Here we look at a snapshot of what the worst of the storm left behind.

A tree blocks a road near Farmer's Cross, Cork Airport following the high winds during Storm Eunice. Picture: Larry Cummins
A tree blocks a road near Farmer's Cross, Cork Airport following the high winds during Storm Eunice. Picture: Larry Cummins

A tree fell down near Dunmanway Hospital during Storm Eunice today, completely blocking the road. The ESB arrived at the scene to deal with the fallen electric cables. Picture: Andy Gibson.
A tree fell down near Dunmanway Hospital during Storm Eunice today, completely blocking the road. The ESB arrived at the scene to deal with the fallen electric cables. Picture: Andy Gibson.

[media]4683325[/media]

More in this section

FILE PHOTO It is understood that Dr Tony Holohan has indicated to the Government that yesterday’s meeting of the National Public Decision to disband Nphet lies with minister as team has achieved its goals, says leading medic
How did Storm Eunice get its name? How did Storm Eunice get its name?
Advice for motorists as Storm Eunice crosses Ireland Advice for motorists as Storm Eunice crosses Ireland
#Weather
In pictures: Storm Eunice sweeps across Ireland

Draft legislation on Mother and Baby Homes to go before Cabinet next week

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices