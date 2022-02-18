In pictures: Storm Eunice sweeps across Ireland

Status yellow weather warnings remain in place across the country as it feels the impact of Storm Eunice.
It has seen thousands of homes and businesses left without power.
The clean-up has begun in many areas with ESB and local authority crews fixing outages and clearing roads where needed.
Here we look at a snapshot of what the worst of the storm left behind.
Tree came down on our family house in Cobh this morning. Very lucky to say nobody was hurt, and only a few busted windows and a stray branch through the roof to show for it. Stay safe everyone #StormEunice pic.twitter.com/ipMue2eNFF— Ellen O'Regan (@ellenoregan) February 18, 2022
Some more of the fallen tree. Looks to have taken a few smaller ones with it. Sad to see one of the big ones gone. #Waterford pic.twitter.com/UsxvOerAH9— 𝙽𝚒𝚊𝚕𝚕 𝙻𝚘𝚗𝚎𝚛𝚐𝚊𝚗 👨🏼💻 (@Niall_Lonergan) February 18, 2022
Snow day in Donegal ❄️ ⛄️ #StormEunice #snowday pic.twitter.com/FmMT0ossQg— Emma Ryan (@EmmaRyan05) February 18, 2022
Snowing heavy #Donegal #Letterkenny main N56 roads treacherous, cars stuck in many areas #StormEunice @morningireland pic.twitter.com/qZrwIFjLNL— Jimmy Stafford (@JimmystaffordDJ) February 18, 2022