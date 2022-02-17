Tipperary gardaí seize Japanese Akita responsible for attacking several dogs

Gardaí in Cashel have seized a Japanese Akita this week following reports of a number of attacks on small dogs in the area in recent months.

The dog was seized with help from Tipperary County Council’s dog warden. A council spokesperson told the Irish Examiner the Akita has been taken into “a specialised rescue centre that deals with this breed”.

“The matter is under investigation,” the spokesperson said. Gardaí say that enquiries are ongoing but prosecution is now pending.

Maria, who lives in Cashel, told the Irish Examiner how her Cavichon, named Cooper, was attacked by the Akita earlier this month.

“I actually hadn’t heard of the attacks on other dogs until days before it happened to me,” she said. She said another local resident's dog had required surgery after being attacked three times.

Maria was walking Cooper in Cashel when the Akita and its owner came walking towards them. “When I saw the dog I kind of hesitated and moved off the footpath towards the road to avoid it.

“As I did, the dog lunged straight at Cooper and caught him by the neck. To me, it looked like he almost had my dog's head in his mouth.”

I’ll never be able to forget the blood-curdling screams that came from my dog.

Maria also sustained minor cuts and bruising as she was caught between two parked cars as the Akita “violently shook” Cooper.

“After what seemed like an eternity, I managed to get my dog free and as the Akita let go, the restraint he had on his mouth had come off.”

Cooper wasn’t left with any serious injuries, which Maria put down to his thick coat at the time. She reported the incident to gardaí.

“I’m glad the Akita has been taken and will be trained and rehomed,” she said. “It’s not the dog's fault - he wasn't controlled properly, and he wasn't trained properly.

“Dog owners, regardless of if you have a chihuahua, or you have a Bernese mountain dog or a St Bernard, we're all legally responsible for taking care of our dogs and their behaviour.”

Local councillor Declan Burgess said the seizure was "not before its time”.

“Thanks to the Cashel gardaí and the local authority's dog warden for their work on this. This was of serious concern to the community of Cashel,” he said.

Japanese Akitas are listed as a restricted breed in Ireland in the Control of Dogs Regulations 1998.

According to Tipperary County Council, Japanese Akitas are deemed as a breed that requires “extra control when in public places”.

“These dogs must be securely muzzled, must be kept on a chain or leash less than 1 metre long, and be led by someone over 16 years who is capable of controlling the dog.”