Justice Minister to face questions over sex for rent legislation 

The minister for justice will be asked on Thursday if specific legislation or measures are being considered to tackle sex for rent offers.

The chairman of the Oireachtas committee on housing, Steven Matthews, is raising the matter with Helen McEntee on Thursday morning in the Dáil, following an investigation by this newspaper.

The investigation uncovered a number of properties across the country being offered for little or no rent in exchange for sex in December.

Since then, the committee has written to Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien regarding the issue, while individual members have also written to Ms McEntee.

Mr Matthews will ask Ms McEntee if she is aware of the Irish Examiner’s reports on sex for rent cases in Ireland, as well as whether there are specific legislation or measures being considered by the Government to address the issue.

In recent days, Mr O’Brien responded to Mr Matthews to advise him that he and his department were currently liaising with the Department of Justice and Ms McEntee in considering advice from the Attorney General Paul Gallagher on the issue.

He said he had sought advice from the attorney general on whether sex for rent advertisements are covered by the Sexual Offences Act 2017.

He concluded: “Given that this consultative process is ongoing, I believe it would be premature at this junction to proffer an opinion as to the optimal approach to address these exploitative practices.”

One of the properties unearthed by the Irish Examiner was a house in Newcastle West, Limerick, which would be shared with the landlord. He advertised a room in his house for a single lady “with a twist”.

The ad said: “Can do reduced rent for occasional fun.”

When contacted by a prospective tenant, the landlord made it clear that sexual activity was required on a weekly basis in return for rent of €200 for the first month and €250 per month thereafter.

One of the Dublin properties was offered for free in return for a “friends with benefits” arrangement.

The advertisement read: “Hey currently have a room to rent in North County Dublin, not looking to rent for cash but instead a fwb situation. Strictly applies to females, no males will be considered.”

Another advertisement promised a beautiful single room for a girl without rent. The advertiser wrote: “House located in Santry Dublin, so close to city, free car park and bus stop at home.. Let's chat soon. Note please only for sweet cute and charming girl only... Hahahaha Ping me soon, NSA.”