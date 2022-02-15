Ukraine reports cyber attack on defence ministry website, banks

The ministry tweeted that its website was apparently under a cyber attack and it was working on restoring the access to it.
Ukraine reports cyber attack on defence ministry website, banks

A Ukrainian serviceman fires his weapon during an exercise in the Joint Forces Operation, in the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. While the U.S. warns that Russia could invade Ukraine any day, the drumbeat of war is all but unheard in Moscow, where pundits and ordinary people alike don't expect President Vladimir Putin to launch an attack on its ex-Soviet neighbor. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Tue, 15 Feb, 2022 - 17:42
Associated Press reporters

A cyberattack has hit the websites of Ukrainian government agencies and major banks, authorities said.

The attack, the latest of several hacking operations targeting Ukraine, came after weeks of escalating fears that Russia might invade its neighbouring country.

Moscow sent signals on Tuesday that it might be pulling back from the brink of an invasion, but western powers demanded proof.

At least 10 Ukrainian websites stopped working due to distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks, including those of the Defence Ministry, Foreign Ministry, Culture Ministry and Ukraine’s two largest state banks.

Customers at Privatbank and Sberbank reported problems with online payments and banking apps.

“There is no threat to depositors’ funds,” the Ukrainian Information Ministry’s Centre for Strategic Communications and Information Security said in a statement.

The deputy minister, Victor Zhora, confirmed a cyberattack.

The ministry suggested Moscow could be behind Tuesday’s incident without providing details. 

“It is possible that the aggressor resorted to tactics of petty mischief, because his aggressive plans aren’t working overall,” the statement said.

In mid-January, Ukraine accused Russia of being behind a cyberattack that temporarily disabled about 70 government websites simultaneously.

During last month’s attack, a posted announcement said Ukrainians should “be afraid and expect the worst”.

Russia launched one of the most devastating cyberattacks ever on Ukraine in 2017 with the NotPetya virus, causing more than 10 billion dollars in damage worldwide.

The virus, also disguised as ransomware, was a so-called “wiper” that scrubbed entire networks.

The US has accused Moscow publicly of preparing to invade Ukraine and underscored that cybersecurity remains a pivotal concern.

Read More

Ottawa police chief resigns amid criticism over handling of Covid protests

More in this section

Russia Opposition Crackdown Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny stands new trial at penal colony
Canada Virus Outbreak Truckers Protest Ottawa police chief resigns amid criticism over handling of Covid protests
Chelsea Flower Show 2019 Andrew’s civil case: What was alleged and what has been agreed?
#Ukraine
This undated photo provided by the Spanish government ministry of Agriculture, Fishery and Food shows the Spanish ‘Villa de Pitanxo’ fishing boat. The Spanish fishing boat has sunk off Newfoundland, in eastern Canada on Tuesday Feb. 15, 2022, killing at least four people. Three crew members were rescued and search operations were ongoing to locate other members of the 24-strong crew of the sunken vessel. (Agriculture, Fishery and Food Ministry via AP)

Seven dead and 14 missing after Spanish fishing boat sinks off Canada

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 12, 2022

  • 6
  • 19
  • 30
  • 31
  • 33
  • 43
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices