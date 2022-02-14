Bomb disposal unit called to parcel sorting centre

The army bomb disposal unit was called to a parcel sorting centre in Athlone tonight after a number of suspicious devices were located.
DPD has confirmed during a routine security and customs check in its distribution centre a suspicious parcel was identified at around 7pm.
The centre was evacuated of staff and a nearby supermarket also closed its doors as Gardaí diverted traffic from the scene.
The Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal attended the scene and removed the items for examination and later declared them "not viable."
Staff at DPD subsequently returned to work around 9pm after the location was declared safe.