Rent supplement support for domestic violence survivors hampered by housing dearth

New figures show 168 survivors of domestic violence have received support under the rent supplement scheme in which they do not have to undergo a means test.

However, Safe Ireland said more women would avail of it but for the accommodation crisis.

The organisation also said it was aware of a small number of cases in two counties last year in which applicants under the scheme were turned down, seemingly because a community welfare officer (CWO) was not familiar with the policy.

The protocol was introduced by the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection in August 2020 in response to the Covid-19 pandemic and has been warmly welcomed by a range of support organisations.

Means test does not apply

Under the protocol, the standard rent supplement means test does not apply for an initial three-month period, after which a further three-month extension may be provided, subject to the usual rent supplement means assessment.

After six months, if the tenant has a long-term housing need, they can apply to their local housing authority for social housing supports and, if eligible, will be able to access the housing assistance payment (Hap), a social housing support provided by local authorities.

Latest figures show 168 people have availed of it, including 164 last year.

Safe Ireland programme and communications manager Miriam Kivlehan said the protocol had been hugely positive, although there had been some issues.

She said Safe Ireland had flagged with the department a number of cases where a CWO did not appear to be fully aware of the scope of the protocol while, in others, applicants who may have believed they could secure a Hap tenancy did not because of how the protocol was interpreted.

"What it comes down to is there can be a discretionary interpretation of a protocol and it can fall down at that point," she said, adding that the situation appears to have been "standardised" in recent months.

Accommodation shortage

She said a broader problem is the shortage of rental accommodation.

"It doesn't matter if they are approved if there is no housing stock in their locality," she said, adding that it could result in keeping women and children in a violent home in some cases.

With a public consultation on the third Domestic, Sexual and Gender Based Violence Strategy likely to be launched later this week, Ms Kivlehan said other ways to support women could follow the rent supplement example, such as exceptional needs payment being made available with no means test or the provision of a GP-only card.