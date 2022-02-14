Orange and Yellow weather warnings issued as strong winds expected

Road users have been urged to exercise caution over the coming days as status Orange and Yellow weather warnings have been issued for a number of counties.

The strong winds warning will see gusts of up to 130km/h for some places as Storm Dudley makes an impact.

An Orange weather warning has been issued for Donegal for Wednesday night and Thursday morning due to the storm.

Storm Dudley will see mean wind speeds of between 65 and 80km/h with damaging gusts of 100 to 130km/h, which will be stronger on exposed coasts and on high ground.

The warning is currently valid from 9pm on Wednesday evening until 9am on Thursday but will be updated again on Tuesday morning.

A Yellow warning has also been issued for Clare, Donegal, Galway and Mayo for Wednesday and for a time on Thursday, as the storm is expected to bring winds that will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65km/h with damaging gusts of 80 to 110km/h.

This warning is currently in place from midday on Wednesday until midday on Thursday.

There may also be some coastal flooding in areas due to a combination of high tide and strong winds.

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) is asking road users affected by the Orange warning to check local traffic and weather conditions before setting out on a journey.

The following advice is being given to motorists:

Control of a vehicle may be affected by strong crosswinds, especially on exposed routes such as dual carriageways and motorways. High sided vehicles and motorcyclists are particularly vulnerable to strong winds.

Beware of objects being blown onto the road. Expect road conditions to change quickly in high winds so reduce your speed.

Watch out for falling or fallen debris on the road and vehicles veering across the road.

Drivers should allow extra space between themselves and vulnerable road users, such as cyclists and motorcyclists as they may be blown off course by strong winds.

Drivers need to slow down in wet weather conditions, to avoid the risk of aquaplaning. Drivers should also leave a bigger gap between themselves and the vehicle in front.

If the road ahead is flooded choose another route. Flooded roads that appear shallow could be deeper than you think. They may also have trees or branches that have fallen that may not be visible.

Road users should always follow recommended routes and obey signs closing roads to traffic.

After going through water, drive slowly with your foot on the brake pedal for a short distance to help dry the brakes.

And finally, drive with dipped headlights at all times.

Pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists in the affected areas have been urged to postpone their journey until conditions improve.

As visibility and light are reduced in poor weather conditions, wearing bright clothing with reflective armbands or a reflective belt is important.

Road users should also take extra care when crossing the road or cycling in windy conditions as a sudden gust of wind could blow them into the path of a vehicle.

Walk on a footpath, where possible and look out for falling debris from above, especially in urban areas.

Pedestrians should walk on the right-hand side of the road, facing traffic if there are no footpaths.

For more weather updates, visit Met Éireann’s website.