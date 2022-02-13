Man, 60s, dies following single-vehicle crash in Meath

Investigating gardaí are now appealing for any witnesses. File Picture: Larry Cummins

Sun, 13 Feb, 2022 - 10:29
Steven Heaney

A man has died following a single-vehicle crash in Meath in the early hours of this morning.

Gardaí in Navan are investigating the collision that occurred at approximately 12:25am at Robertstown, Kilmainhamwood, Co Meath.

In the wake of the incident, the sole occupant of the vehicle involved - a man in his 60s - was rushed to Our Lady's Hospital in Navan. He was pronounced dead a short time later. 

A post-mortem examination will be conducted at a later date.

The road at Robertstown, Kilmainhamwood, remains closed and the services of garda Forensic Collision Investigators have been requested. Local diversions have also been put place.

Investigating gardaí are now appealing for any witnesses. Any road users who were travelling in the area at this time, and who may have dash-cam footage, has been asked to make this available to gardaí.

Anyone with information should to contact Navan Garda Station on 046 9079930, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

