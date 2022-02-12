Classrooms of disused school available to rent 'for studio living'

Classrooms in a former Co Wexford school advertised as 'ideal for a work-from-home studio' are available to live in for €300 per month with bills included.

Two 'studio accommodation' units in St Joseph's School on Michael St in New Ross are currently listed by Monoma Ireland.

The company converts units such as abandoned office spaces and police stations into accommodation in Europe.

St Joseph's School on Michael St in New Ross.

They state that “with the right combination of low prices and unconventional spaces, vacant property can attract a dynamic and creative community”.

Photos included in the listing show a lightly furnished classroom measuring 20sq m, with a foldout sofa bed positioned below blackboards.

The listing adds that bathroom and kitchen facilities are shared in the accommodation.

The photos show an old school toilet and sink in a separate room, with a row of coat hooks on one wall.

In 2016, St Joseph’s, an all-girls school, amalgamated with Michael Street and Scoil na MBraithre.

“By repurposing a school, we now have available fantastic studio type rooms which are very large,” states Monoma Ireland.

“This could serve as both a living space and workspace simultaneously. Ideal for a work-from-home studio close to New Ross town centre and all amenities.”

Applicants must be over 18 and earn a minimum monthly income of €900 or have a guarantor, the listing on Monoma’s website reads.

The communal living space.

The rooms have been listed to rent for six months and prospective tenants can move in from March 1, 2022.

The listing was previously advertised on Daft.ie, but has since been removed. In that listing, it was stated that three people are already living there.