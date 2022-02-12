Putin and Biden begin high-stakes phone call over Ukraine crisis

Putin and Biden begin high-stakes phone call over Ukraine crisis
Ukrainians attend a rally in central Kyiv (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)
Sat, 12 Feb, 2022 - 16:27
Jim Heintz, Associated Press

Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin have begun their closely watched call on Ukraine as the US warned that a Russian invasion of its neighbour may be imminent.

US officials have warned anew that Russia’s build-up of offensive air, land and sea firepower near Ukraine has reached the point where it could invade on short notice.

A State Department travel advisory on Saturday said most American staff at the Kyiv embassy have been ordered to leave and other US citizens should depart the country immediately as well.

Tanks and armoured vehicles move at the training ground during the Union Courage-2022 Russia-Belarus military drills in Belarus (Russian Defence Ministry Press Service via AP)

Mr Putin wanted the telephone call to take place on Monday, but Mr Biden pushed for it to be held sooner as US intelligence has picked up on what the White House has said are increasing signs that Russia may soon invade Ukraine.

Latest

