Missing man last seen in Galway may be 'travelling throughout the country'

Have you seen Dean McCann? Picture: An Garda Síochána

Fri, 11 Feb, 2022 - 11:45
Michelle McGlynn

The family of a missing Dublin man say they are worried for his welfare as they renew their appeal for information.

Dean McCann, 28, went missing from his home in Drumcondra on Saturday, February 5.

He is described as being 5'11", of slim build with short brown hair and a beard.

Dean was last seen at a Bank of Ireland ATM in Eyre Square, Galway city at 7am on Sunday, February 6.

When in Galway, he was wearing a navy Superdry puffer jacket with a green check pattern on the shoulders and chest. He wore this with black Adidas tracksuit bottoms with white stripes, a white tshirt and black Adidas runners with a white sole.

Dean may also be wearing a grey Carhartt beanie hat and a gold St Christopher medal.

Gardaí believe Dean may be travelling throughout the country.

Anyone with information on Dean’s whereabouts are asked to contact Santry Garda Station on 01 666 4000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

