Inspectors to investigate the ISPCA following governance complaints

Ireland's Charities Regulator has put inspectors in place to probe the activities of the Irish Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Picture: ISPCA 

Thu, 10 Feb, 2022 - 18:11
Niamh Griffin

Inspectors have been appointed by the Charities Regulator to investigate the Irish Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ISPCA).

The regulator received a number of concerns between March and June last year in relation to the ISPCA's governance.

“Having engaged with the charity on the concerns raised, the Charities Regulator has determined that a statutory investigation into the charity is warranted,” the regulator said on Thursday.

Inspectors will probe the affairs of the ISPCA and prepare a report on their findings for the regulator.

Series of resignations and legal actions

This follows a series of resignations and legal actions over the last 12 months at the animal charity. 

Then CEO Andrew Kelly pictured in 2017 for an ISPCA publicity photoshoot. Mr Kelly was subsequently involved in one of the high-profile disputes with the organisation. Picture: Maxwell’s
Then CEO Andrew Kelly pictured in 2017 for an ISPCA publicity photoshoot. Mr Kelly was subsequently involved in one of the high-profile disputes with the organisation. Picture: Maxwell’s

In March, 2021, ISPCA chairperson Fiona Squibb claimed before the High Court that her suspension from the charity's board at that time was unlawful, unfair, and fundamentally flawed. She was reinstated, as was another director who had been suspended.

This followed a dispute with then ISPCA chief executive Andrew Kelly. He later sued the charity alleging he was unlawfully sacked after making a protected disclosure to the regulator raising concerns about governance. 

This case was settled in April 2021 with reports at the time indicating this took the form of a settlement of €150,000 to Mr Kelly.

A number of other resignations from the charity’s board also took place last year. 

Barrister Ronnie Hudson, who was brought on to the board to address the governance concerns, resigned mid-way through the year. In a statement to The Irish Times at the time, Mr Hudson said: “I am not in a position to tell you the reasons for my resignation; however, I did give the reasons for my resignation to the Charities Regulator.” 

There are now five trustees including Ms Squibb as chairperson. Two of the trustees were appointed last year.

