Rush to join adultery website amid Covid leaves Ireland as 'Europe's infidelity hotspot'

Ireland has been tagged "Europe's infidelity hotspot" after sign-ups from this country to an infamous global dating service for adulterers surpassed 250,000.

Figures just released by extra-marital affairs site Ashley Madison, reveal that 18,800 Irish nationals registered with the site last year - a 15% increase from the previous year.

The sharp surge in registrations last year means that there have now been more than 250,000 sign-ups in total from Ireland to the worldwide philandering dating service since its launch in 2010.

The latest data has prompted Berlin-based bosses of the service's European operation to describe Ireland as "the continent's hotspot".

And with Valentine's Day fast approaching, the findings at the site suggest that partners who are suspicious their other halves are cheating should have their guard up.

According to a new survey by Ashley Madison, one in six of its members will leave their other half in the lurch on February 14 to meet up with their affair partner.

Christoph Kraemer, managing director Europe for Ashley Madison, said: "Ireland is ranked fifth in terms of sign-ups in the EU, behind Spain in top place, then France, Germany and Italy.

"But all those countries have much, much larger populations. Ireland, for example, has double the number of sign-ups than nations like The Netherlands, a country with a population which is three times bigger, and Portugal, which has double the population.

"So relative to population size, Ireland outperforms just about everywhere else."

Kraemer also said he was unsurprised by the apparent rise in marital infidelity over the course of the pandemic.

He added: "Couples have spent more time together than ever before as a result of the pandemic. Finding that their primary partner was not fulfilling their emotional and sexual needs, they chose to look for an affair partner instead in record numbers. This has been particularly the case in Ireland."