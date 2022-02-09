Croke Park to become 80% cashless with faster payment system 

Croke Park is making the move to become almost totally cashless as the stadium seeks to reduce queuing and waiting times for patrons.

The plan will see over 400 new payment systems installed across Cork Park’s 90 concession units, and as a result, 80% of transaction locations will now be completely cashless.

It is hoped that the move will help to enhance the experience of fans attending events at the stadium by speeding up queues for snacks and beverages.

The stadium will still maintain some limited cash services across its food and drink concession units, with one till at each unit accepting cash for those wishing to use it.

However, Croke Park is encouraging visitors to remember to bring their digital wallet, debit or credit card with them to avoid potentially longer queues when opting to pay by cash.

The stadium has partnered with AIB Merchant Services, supported by Visa, as it moves to the largely cashless payment system across the majority of its concession units.

Faster service

The stadium said this will support its vision of providing the fastest possible service to patrons with a view to reducing queueing times for fans.

The installation of cashless technology Clover Terminals at concession stands will provide Croke Park with the technology required to help roll out the cashless service.

Throughout the stadium, tills will now accept all major debit and credit cards, with contactless payments available for up to €50.

Chip and Pin, mobile and digital wallet payments, including Apple Pay and Google Pay, will also be available throughout the stadium.

Hubert O’Donoghue, General Manager, AIB Merchant Services noted a major shift in customer trends over the past two years as they move away from cash towards card payments.

“The increased transaction speed and shorter queue times at our food and beverage units will help to enhance the customer experience and internal efficiencies,” added Michael Teahan, Financial Controller, Croke Park Stadium.