Covid-19 has created a 'pandemic within a pandemic' of gender-based violence

The Irish Consortium on Gender Based Violence (ICGBV) has demanded increased efforts to stop violence against women, warning that Covid-19 has created “a pandemic within a pandemic”.

The Consortium, an alliance of Irish organisations, Irish Aid and the Defence Forces, has said increased commitment is required to fight the “shadow pandemic” of violence against women across the globe.

It said the prevalence of the "global scourge" of gender-based violence (GBV) has increased as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

At the launch of the ICGBV’s new strategic plan for 2021 – 2026 its chair and Trócaire CEO, Caoimhe de Barra, said GBV is impacting millions of women and girls around the world who are unable to access services or seek safety because of Covid-19 restrictions.

“It is a very challenging time globally with the Covid-19 pandemic intensifying and exacerbating pre-existing inequalities,” she said.

Ms de Barra added that the continued acceleration of the climate crisis and conflict is also disrupting livelihoods and in turn multiplying risk factors for gender-based violence internationally.

In recent years, Ireland has demonstrated its commitment and leadership on efforts to eradicate GBV, Ms de Barra said, as she called on the Government to address gender-based violence and advance gender equality at the international level.

“Now more than ever, this vital work will require increased funds to ensure that we create a world where survivors are supported and protected, a world where women’s rights are valued, and a world beyond fear for women and girls,” she said.

As part of its new strategic plan, the ICGBV has identified three priorities in tackling gender-based violence, including the promotion of GBV prevention programming and gender equality by addressing power imbalances between both sexes as well as social and gender norms that seek to justify gender inequality.

Another element involves the strengthening of the response to gender-based violence with improved access to safety, security and justice as well as psychosocial support and healthcare in humanitarian crises and development work.

Launching the new strategy, Minister of State with responsibility for Overseas Development Aid and Diaspora, Colm Brophy, said addressing gender-based violence is a key foreign policy of Ireland.

“We champion it at the UN Security Council, in our humanitarian responses, and in our development cooperation partnerships,” he said.

He added that the launch of the new Strategic Plan will generate renewed momentum and commitment and help Ireland to “eliminate this most egregious and persistent abuse of human rights globally”.

