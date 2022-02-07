1,000 applications in first week for the 'once-in-lifetime' citizenship

Just under 1,000 applications have been received in the first week on the landmark scheme to regularise the status of undocumented people in Ireland.

Applicants have six months to apply for what the Government has called a “once-in-a-generation” scheme that will offer people the right to access the labour market and provide a path towards Irish citizenship.

It’s estimated in the region of 15,000-17,000 may be eligible to apply for the scheme and organisations working in this area have said they’ve been working to help people complete their applications over the past eight days.

On Monday, the scheme was opened for people living in direct provision who are eligible, and the International Protection Office has begun to contact potentially eligible applicants with further details.

Direct provision

This strand of the scheme allows those living in direct provision who have an outstanding application for international protection and have been in the asylum system for a minimum of two years to apply.

Unlike the other sections of the scheme for undocumented persons where the fee is €550 for an individual and €700 for a family to apply, there is no fee for those in direct provision to apply, the Department of Justice said.

However, for those in direct provision, families cannot apply under one application and each member of a family has to make a separate application. The strand will also not create any new entitlements for family reunification.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee said the scheme is to regularise thousands of undocumented migrants. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Justice Minister Helen McEntee said: “The once-in-a-generation scheme to regularise thousands of undocumented migrants opened for applications last Monday.

“During the first week, almost 1,000 applications have been received through the online application platform. This is a really positive start and I would encourage everyone who is eligible to apply to do so during the six-month application window.”

Ms McEntee said the direct provision strand of the scheme will sit alongside the recommendations made in the White Paper on Direct Provision.

“The Government is keen to ensure that we address any legacy asylum cases so that the new system envisaged under the White Paper can come into operation in 2024,” she said.

“I am committed to reducing processing times of both first instance decisions and appeals to six months respectively, which will ultimately benefit everyone in the protection process.”

Organisations in this field have told applicants there is no need to rush their application as they will be accepted at any date over the next six months.

Michael O’Brien, who campaigns on behalf of fishers in the International Transport Workers Federation has said he was sitting down with members who are eligible for the scheme to help them submit their application.

“We have this cohort of undocumented fishers, and some of them will be able to benefit from Minister McEntee’s scheme,” he said. “Some of these are languishing in an undocumented situation.”

Path to work

Some of those applying to the scheme told the Irish Examiner it will be their path to live and work in Ireland free from the fear of deportation, and will also allow them to see their family for the first time in many years.

“When you have something important back home, parents or family members sick, you can’t go visit them,” one man, who lives in Cork, said. “My cousin was 24 years-old when he died. I can never forget that.

“When we will be [regularised] and in the system, it’ll be good for everyone. Good for us, good for the people, good for the government… It’s so many things with it that will leave a very good impact on our lives.”