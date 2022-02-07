Biggest ever home insulation scheme to 'slash' cost of retrofitting

The country's biggest ever home insulation scheme is set to be unveiled tomorrow.

Energy Minister Eamon Ryan is set to announce grants of up to €25,000 to 'deep retrofit' houses, covering between 45% and 51% of the cost of bringing older homes up to a B2 energy rating.

There will also be low-cost-loans on offer and a network of 'one-stop shops' across the country to simplify the process.

Green Party Senator Pauline O'Reilly says it will make a huge difference to the cost of household energy bills.

"There is a huge package of measures that will be announced tomorrow to really slash the cost for people of deep retrofitting their homes.

"That is going to ensure that people have warmer homes, are spending less when it comes to their energy bill over a long period of time.

"That is really where we need to get to when it comes to climate action."

She added: "It will be for everyone so whatever your price point is and there will be very low cost loans coming later in the year as well."

Tomorrow's announcement comes ahead of Thursday's Cabinet sub-committee meeting to tackle the rising cost of living.

The Government is planning measures to help people deal with the spiraling energy and fuel costs.

They are looking at once-off measures while a 'mini budget', rises to social welfare and tax cuts have been ruled out.

People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett has said the Government must do more to tackle the soaring cost of living.

He said the measures to tackle the huge increases in the cost of living are not enough and radical steps need to be taken.

"At a minimum, we need price caps on heating and energy prices. We need to expand and increase access to the fuel allowance and we need rent controls to actually bring rent to affordable levels," said Mr Boyd Barrett.

He also called for increases in wages, pensions and social welfare payments.