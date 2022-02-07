Amy Fitzpatrick: Call for cold case review on what would be missing teen's 30th birthday

There are new calls for a cold case review into the disappearance of a Dublin teenager in Spain 14 years ago.

Today would be Amy Fitzpatrick's 30th birthday, which will be marked with a service this evening.

The then 15-year-old vanished on the Costa Del Sol on New Year's Day in 2008 while walking to her Spanish home from a friend's house - with no trace of her since then.

Amy had been living in Spain with her mother Audrey, brother Dean and her stepfather Dave Mahon.

She disappeared with just the clothes she was wearing and had no passport or money.

Her aunt, Christine Kenny, is calling on the Irish authorities to take fresh action and provide the family with an update on what is going on with the case.

"At the end of the day, she is an Irish citizen and she is entitled to be fought for," said Ms Kenny.

"People don't understand the fact that she was only a child, she was only 15. Her father is heartbroken."

Over 5,400 people have signed an online petition calling for a cold case review.

Ms Kenny criticised Irish authorities saying Amy's case had been "brushed aside".

"They did nothing. They need to go ahead with a cold case at this stage.

"I just want them not to treat her as one of these tearaways because she wasn't a tearaway."

Ms Kenny, who is a sister of Amy’s biological father Christopher, said her niece was a happy child when she was younger.

She said that Amy had wanted to be home with her father and would ring him constantly while she was living in Spain.

To mark Amy's 30th birthday, her family are holding a small service with some music at the sensory garden in Edenmore at 5pm this evening.