Pandemic graduates face reduced job chances

- Two out of five college graduates were working in Dublin;
- Almost 46% were earning between €25,000 to €34,999;
- Nearly two-thirds (64.3%) of graduates are on permanent or open-ended contracts, up from 61.9%;
- The gender earnings gap between male and female graduates was €4,740;
- The class of 2020 was far less likely to be travelling compared to previous years, with just 9.5% telling the survey they took time out to travel, compared to 23.1% in the previous survey in 2018;
- Almost 14% of graduates were attending further study nine months after graduation, up from 12.6%;
- Information and communication technology graduates have the highest proportion earning over €40,000 nine months after graduation at 44.1%.