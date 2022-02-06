Just one school to leave Catholic ethos in 2022 — Government targets in doubt

Education Minister Norma Foley says she fully supports the commitment to have 400 multi-denominational schools in Ireland.

Sun, 06 Feb, 2022 - 20:30
Jess Casey, Education Correspondent

Just one primary school is set to divest from the Catholic Church this year, prompting calls for “clear targets” to be set to achieve 400 multi-denominational schools by 2030.

There are 164 multi-denominational schools in the country compared with 2,750 Catholic primary schools.

Just 12 primary schools to date have transferred their patronage through the Schools Reconfiguration for Diversity process, which supports the transfers to multi-denominational patrons.

In September 2022, another planned primary school patronage transfer, from Catholic patronage to the local Education and Training Board, is expected to take place.

The Programme for Government commits to achieving at least 400 multi-denominational primary schools by 2030 to improve parental choice.

Norma Foley, the Minister for Education, said in response to a parliamentary question from Sinn Fein's Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire: “The Government’s objective is to have at least 400 multi-denominational schools in the primary system by 2030 to improve parental choice.

"I fully support this commitment and am working with my Department to develop a number of different approaches in the context of an expanding population in some areas and an increasing demand for multi-denominational education.” 

Missed target?

However, with only one divestment planned this year, there is “no way” the Minister is on target to achieve 400 multi-denominational primary schools by 2030, according to Mr Ó Laoghaire.

“There has been radio silence from the minister since this commitment was made in the Programme for Government, on how she will actually achieve this.

“Nothing significant is being done to inform schools on how they can transfer patronage, many parents don’t even know it’s an option.”

"The Minister needs to set out a roadmap, with clear targets and timelines towards achieving 400 multi-denominational schools by 2030.

Sinn Fein TD Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire believes there is “no way” the Minister is on target to achieve 400 multi-denominational primary schools by 2030.   Picture: Gareth Chaney Collins
"She needs to conduct national patronage surveys on school preference, and take seriously the views of parents and ensure real educational choice.” 

The Programme for Government also commits to expanding and prioritising the transfer of viable schools to Community National Schools.

“Students of all religions and none should have access to education, regardless of their belief system," the programme said.

"The Government will continue to expand the plurality of our schools to reflect the full breadth of society.” 

