Met Éireann issues overnight snow and ice warning

The forecaster says we can expect icy stretches tomorrow morning.

Thu, 03 Feb, 2022 - 23:00
Greg Murphy

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow warning for snow and ice warning for the entire country.

The forecaster says we can expect icy stretches early on Friday morning.

"Scattered wintry showers will push in from the Atlantic, extending eastwards across the country by dawn bringing a risk of hail and thunder," says Met Éireann.

"Minimum temperatures of -1C to +3C in fresh west to northwest winds with icy stretches in some areas on Friday morning."

Motorists and commuters are urged to drive with extreme care and to give enough time to prepare for their journey.

The warning is valid from 3am until 10am on Friday.

The same warning has been issued for counties in Northern Ireland with the UK Met Office warning "some icy stretches can be expected on Friday morning."

